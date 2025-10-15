Share
Premium
Deep Dive

Deep Dive: All The Numbers - How Fox News Octupled (That's 8x) CNN in One Night

 By Randy DeSoto  October 15, 2025 at 1:22pm
Share

Nearly eight times more viewers watched Fox News Channel than tuned into CNN Monday night to watch President Donald Trump’s historic trip to the Middle East.

Trump not only traveled to Israel to speak in the Knesset and meet the families of freed hostages; he flew to Egypt for the signing of a multi-nation Gaza peace plan.

Fox News defeated CNN and MSNBC combined with total day 1.95 million viewers and 2.73 million prime-time viewers on average, the network said in a release.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Deep Dive: All The Numbers - How Fox News Octupled (That's 8x) CNN in One Night
Teens Convicted of Attacking Prominent DOGE Staffer Avoid Prison Time
Blue-State Governors Are Attempting to Undermine RFK Jr. by Setting Up a 'Shadow' Health Alliance
Trump Calls Out Time Magazine for Using 'Really Weird' Photo of Him for Cover: 'What Are They Doing, and Why?'
Watch: Trump's Joke Cracks Up Knesset but Horrifies Dems After Israeli Security Forced to Crush Leftist Disrupters
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation