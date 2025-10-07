Premium
Deep Dive: As Trump Considers Insurrection Act for Portland, Here Are the Specific Powers It Gives Him
Advertisement - story continues below
President Donald Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Act to crush the anti-ICE riots that have been roiling Portland, Oregon, if the antifa and antifa-related thuggery doesn’t subside soon.
Trump issued the warning Monday while addressing reporters in the Oval Office.
“I’d do it if it was necessary, so far it hasn’t been necessary,” he said. “But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason.”
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Advertisement