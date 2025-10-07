Deep Dive: As Trump Considers Insurrection Act for Portland, Here Are the Specific Powers It Gives Him

President Donald Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Act to crush the anti-ICE riots that have been roiling Portland, Oregon, if the antifa and antifa-related thuggery doesn’t subside soon.

Trump issued the warning Monday while addressing reporters in the Oval Office.

“I’d do it if it was necessary, so far it hasn’t been necessary,” he said. “But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason.”

