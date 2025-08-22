Share
Deep Dive
President Donald Trump's administration says the Smithsonian museums are riddled with instances of what can only be described as nonsensical wokeness.
President Donald Trump’s administration says the Smithsonian museums are riddled with instances of what can only be described as nonsensical wokeness. (Alex Wroblewski - AFP / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Why Trump Is Right to Go After the 'Out of Control' Smithsonian

 By Randy DeSoto  August 22, 2025 at 5:00am
President Donald Trump is right that the Smithsonian museums are “out of control” with their woke, anti-American content, and the White House provided several examples to back up the claim.

In a Tuesday Truth Social post, the president wrote, “The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE.’ The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Conversation