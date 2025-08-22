Deep Dive: Why Trump Is Right to Go After the 'Out of Control' Smithsonian

President Donald Trump is right that the Smithsonian museums are “out of control” with their woke, anti-American content, and the White House provided several examples to back up the claim.

In a Tuesday Truth Social post, the president wrote, “The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE.’ The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.19.25 02:46 PM EST The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of “WOKE.” The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 19, 2025

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.