President Donald Trump signals his resolve with a raised first as he waits to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Monday in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Deep Dive: Is Trump a Roadblock to the Antichrist? POTUS' Israel Plan May Slow Him Till God's Perfect Timing Arrives
President Donald Trump proposed a deal Monday to end the war in Gaza that Israel has agreed to and has the backing of many Arab nations in the region.
If the world is entering the end times, as many Bible experts have speculated, the turn of events may thwart for a season the rise of the Antichrist, whose agenda will be world domination and the demise of the Jewish state.
The Apostle John wrote 2,000 years ago that the spirit of the antichrist “is in the world already.” The physical person of the Antichrist has yet to be revealed, but his agenda, including undermining Israel, is at work, and Trump may be standing in the way of it.
Read the Rest — Subscribe Now
You've reached the end of the free preview. Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law