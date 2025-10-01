Deep Dive: How Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace Is Meant to Work

President Donald Trump’s ambitious framework for peace in Gaza was laid out in a 20-point plan at the White House on Monday, in hopes of creating a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The proposal combines Trump’s previous Middle East policies with hard-line security provisions and economic incentives to restore stability in a region that has been torn apart by violence for decades.

The plan began by stating how Gaza will become a “terror-free zone” that no longer poses a “threat to its neighbors.” It will also be “redeveloped” to benefit the people living in Gaza, who have “suffered more than enough.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.