President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C, on Monday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: How Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza Peace Is Meant to Work

 By Nick Givas  October 1, 2025 at 1:01pm
President Donald Trump’s ambitious framework for peace in Gaza was laid out in a 20-point plan at the White House on Monday, in hopes of creating a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The proposal combines Trump’s previous Middle East policies with hard-line security provisions and economic incentives to restore stability in a region that has been torn apart by violence for decades.

The plan began by stating how Gaza will become a “terror-free zone” that no longer poses a “threat to its neighbors.” It will also be “redeveloped” to benefit the people living in Gaza, who have “suffered more than enough.”

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




