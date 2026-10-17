Deep-Red Kansas in Midterms Trouble, Democrat Ties with Republican Incumbent: Poll

The two Senate candidates running in the deep red state of Kansas were tied as of Monday, RealClearPolling’s average showed.

Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall and Democratic Kansas Senate nominee Adam Hamilton tied at an average of 45.8%, according to RealClearPolling. Voters in Kansas last elected a Democratic U.S. senator in November 1932, when former Democratic Kansas Sen. George McGill won reelection.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the top Republican super PAC, planned to spend $14 million on the Senate race to boost Marshall’s chances of winning. It spent unprecedented amounts in Texas, Iowa and Ohio, where Republicans do not typically have to spend much time and resources.

Marshall faced backlash over reports that he sued over 700 patients for outstanding medical debt as a practicing OB-GYN in Kansas, which led to 81 arrests, The New York Times reported.

He paid a bakery $1,300 Saturday after its owner, Holly Thomas, accused his 2020 campaign of leaving a nearly $700 bill unpaid for six years.

The senator said on X that he paid the bill and apologized to the bakery, claiming he had “no idea” how the bill went unpaid for six years.

“As some folks may have seen, there was a post on social media regarding an unpaid 2020 cookie bill,” Marshall said. “We have absolutely no idea how this happened, but rest assured as soon as it became known to us, we immediately attempted to contact the business in order to apologize, and we have repaid the bill from 2020, double.”

Do you think the spending by super PACs will impact the election results in Kansas? Yes, significantly Yes, but not much No, it won't matter I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, significantly 33% (59 votes) Yes, but not much 34% (60 votes) No, it won't matter 18% (31 votes) I'm not sure 15% (27 votes)

The Senate Majority PAC, the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm, launched a $5 million statewide television advertising campaign that plans to run through Election Day, indicating that Democrats were increasingly confident they could flip the seat, Politico reported.

One ad attacked Marshall for voting against an amendment that would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the files related to deceased sex offender Jeffeey Epstein.

The PAC’s research found that Epstein ads can sway elections three to six points in the Democrats’ direction.

The Senate Leadership Fund booked $10 million in ads through Election Day to help Marshall, according to Politico. The campaign arm also poured $5 million to help Republican South Carolina Sen. Darline Graham, who is leading her Democratic opponent in the polls by an average of two points.

Republicans spent about $200 million to help Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is trailing Democratic Texas Senate nominee James Talarico by an average of two points.

Elon Musk spent at least $276 million on Republican groups and his super PAC since July, although sources told “2Way” host Mark Halperin that Musk spent substantially more than the reported figure.

Republicans paused spending in competitive states like North Carolina as they spent their time and resources in red states.

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