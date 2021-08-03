Path 27
News
Sports

Deep Sea Fishing Tournament Turns Into Rescue Mission After Anglers Hear Boat Is Rapidly Sinking

Erin Coates August 3, 2021 at 12:47pm
Path 27

A deep-sea fishing tournament turned into a rescue mission after one of the boats taking part in the competition began to sink Monday.

Knot Stressin and Fishbone were two boats that were taking part in the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland.

Knot Stressin was about 60 miles offshore when it began to take on water, according to WBOC-TV.

According to a Facebook post by Sara Stafford, the crew on Fishbone heard the radio call about the sinking boat and sprang into action.

“Got their coordinates, reeled in everything and 3100 horsepower full speed ahead went and realized how close we were,” she wrote.

Trending:
Soros Sex Nightmare: Right-Hand Man Accused of Rape & Claiming to Rape Own Daughter

“They lost the fight on a blue marlin, they lost their boat and their personal belongings and fishing gear, but we did save them! And their beer.”

Stafford shared video footage showing the crew of the Fishbone pulling the other anglers aboard their boat as the Knot Stressin sank deeper in the water.

She described the incident as “terrifying and wonderful all at the same time.”

“Big thanks to the Fishbone who helped save the day for some anglers who had to abandon ship today 60 miles offshore! the White Marlin Open wrote on Facebook.

“Everyone is safe and we are thankful for their kindness!”



It was unclear Tuesday what led to the sinking of Knot Stressin.

Related:
Two Police Officers Shot While Attempting to Arrest Murder Suspect

The Fishbone team was awarded an extra day of fishing as thanks for its heroic efforts, according to WBOC.

The White Marlin Open is an annual deep-sea fishing tournament that is in its 47th year of competition.

Prize money is awarded to anglers who catch white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and shark. Over $6 million in prize money was given out during the 2019 event.

Among those competing is NBA legend Michael Jordan on his boat, Catch 23.

It’s the third straight year Jordan is taking part in the White Marlin Open.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Border Patrol Union Leader Slams Biden, Reveals 'Horrific' Situation Taking Place at Border
CNN Editor Declares Biden 'Is Having the Worst Week of His Presidency'
Deep Sea Fishing Tournament Turns Into Rescue Mission After Anglers Hear Boat Is Rapidly Sinking
Crowd Goes Wild as Rogue Cat Halts Yankees Game for Nearly 4 Minutes While Continually Evading Security
Amazon Stock Tanks After Massive $885 Million Fine Is Revealed
See more...

Conversation