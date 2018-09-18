‘Deep State’ Operative Revealed: Federal Employee Admits His Goal Is To ‘F*** S*** Up’

In the wake of an anonymous Op-Ed published by The New York Times earlier this month, pundits have speculated extensively about the scope and size of a resistance effort inside the Trump administration.

As The Western Journal previously reported, The Times article was written by a senior official who explained that the opposition is “not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left” but an effort to restrain President Donald Trump from acting on potentially dangerous instincts.

“We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous,” the unnamed individual wrote.

In a recent report, however, Project Veritas claims to have uncovered evidence of a leftist effort to stymie the current administration’s

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, who has faced criticism in the past for deceptively editing his undercover sting videos, says his latest report exposes “deep state” actors within the executive branch.

“For more than a year, Project Veritas has been investigating the deep state,” he said. “We have caught on our undercover cameras conspirators admitting to violating their ethics reports, illegally using government resources and subverting government policies. What you’re about to see is the hidden face of the resistance inside the executive branch of our government.”

The video included clips from an undercover interview with Stuart Karaffa, identified as a Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America member who also holds a position within the U.S. Department of State.

Karaffa seems to suggest in one segment of the video that he works on leftist political projects while getting paid to perform nonpartisan tasks within the State Department.

“I’m careful about it,” he said. “I don’t leave a paper trail, like I leave emails and like any press s— that comes up, I leave that until after 5:30. But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my like draft messages read to send out.”

At another point, he appears to describe his perceived position within the federal government as a force of disruption.

“Resist everything,” Karaffa said. “Every level. F— s— up.”

After apparently acknowledging his behavior is improper, he said he is not afraid of retaliation.

“Maybe someday I’ll go to board of elections jail,” he said. “Probably not.”

Karaffa went on to say that it is “impossible to fire federal employees.”

Among the specific political acts he seemed to admit performing while on the clock was monitoring Virginia’s political activity.

“I mean I could make the case before a court of law that I’m going to the Virginia, sort of campaign finance website, that I’m just interested in what people are doing politically,” he said. “But if they also go and look at like [Democratic Socialists of America] minutes and like officer positions they’ll be like, ‘That’s weird, you were the co-chair of the electoral caucus and you spent three hours on a Virginia campaign finance website.'”

The Washington Times published a statement from a State Department spokesperson who confirmed that Karaffa “is a Management and Program Analyst with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.”

