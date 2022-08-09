'We Are Deeply Saddened': Founding Fox News Anchor Dies at Age 64

Uma Pemmaraju, a founding anchor of Fox News Channel, passed away at the age of 64.

Pemmaraju was the anchor when Fox News launched in 1996, Fox News reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of FOX News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

“Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family,” Scott added.

According to Fox News, Pemmaraju was loved by both viewers and colleagues.

Pemmaraju was also remarkable for being one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach such national prominence, particularly in the 1990s.

Before Fox News, she worked at WBZ-TV in Boston.

Pemmaraju was there from 1992 to 1996, CBS News reported.

With her passing, Pemmaraju’s family spoke to WBZ saying that she was a “noble soul and pioneer,” reporter David Wade tweeted.

“Another sad passing for WBZ. Former Channel 4 anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has passed away. After leaving WBZ, she went on to be a national news anchor,” Wade added in his tweet.

Another sad passing for WBZ. Former Channel 4 anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has passed away. After leaving WBZ, she went on to be a national news anchor. Her family tells me she was a “noble soul and pioneer” as an Indian Asian American news woman of prominence. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/FrW7o17p2A — David Wade (@davidwade) August 8, 2022

After she moved to Fox, Pemmaraju anchored “Fox News Now” and “Fox on Trends,” Fox News reported.

She left the network for a time, but rejoined in 2003 to anchor and host across the whole network.

She also hosted “FOX News Live” as well as anchoring “The Fox Report.”

Pemmaraju was known for some of her interviews with prominent celebrities, political figures and other renowned figures, like the Dalai Lama.

The news anchor also hosted specials for Fox News. “A Special for Young People” was one special in which major figures would offer advice to young adults.

The cause of Pemmaraju’s death is not yet public.

