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Deer Hunter Arrested and Charged with Manslaughter After Fatal Mistake

 By Nick Givas  September 21, 2026 at 6:05pm
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Delaware state troopers arrested a Maryland man for manslaughter following a hunting incident on Friday that resulted in a woman being killed.

Walter Moorhead, 74, was taken into custody by law enforcement after troopers responded to a report of a shooting, according to the state police.

The responding troopers attempted life-saving medical care before the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

She ultimately died from her injuries.

 

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The victim’s name was initially withheld until her family could be contacted, but she was later identified as Santos Maria Chilel Soto, 39, of Georgetown, Delaware, ABC News reported.

Police who were on the scene determined that Moorhead fired the shot that hit Soto and arrested him.

They then handed the case off to state homicide investigators.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking through the field with a man and two children while Moorhead was hunting deer from a ground blind. Moorhead believed he saw a deer and fired his rifle, striking the victim,” Delaware authorities said in a statement.

He was later charged with three felonies: manslaughter recklessly causing the death of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree reckless endangering.

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After being arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, Moorhead posted a $43,000 cash bond and was released.

The shooting is still being investigated, and it remains unclear whether Moorhead has retained legal counsel or if prosecutors will offer him a plea deal.

CBS News noted that an evangelical church in Georgetown, Delaware, where Soto was living, shared an obituary to honor her memory.

“It is with deep sorrow that our church announces the passing of our beloved sister in Christ, Maria Chilel Soto,” the church wrote in the obituary, which was translated from Spanish. “We join in prayer and solidarity with her family and loved ones during this time of deep grief.”

Additionally, the church held services for Soto and her family. The church added that it will be releasing details of her funeral arrangements in the near future.

Soto’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the funeral and to cover costs related to transporting her body to Guatemala, where she is originally from.

The campaign had reached $12,477 of its $13,000 goal as of Monday evening.

The GoFundMe page description called Soto “a beloved aunt whose life was tragically taken,” and stated that she leaves behind five children.

“This heartbreaking situation has placed a heavy financial burden on the family at a time when they are grieving deeply,” it continued. “The funds raised will help cover expenses that exceed $15,000 for funeral and transportation costs.”

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has asked anyone with information about the case to come forward and share what they know with authorities.

“Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling (302) 741-2729.

“Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police (Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers (Opens in a new window.) at 1-800-847-3333.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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