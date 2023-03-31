Defeated Look Comes Over Lindsey Graham as Jesse Watters Reveals Truth About Bill He's Co-Sponsoring

Fox News host Jesse Watters steamrolled Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina for co-sponsoring the RESTRICT Act, a bill that gives the federal government sweeping powers to spy on Americans under the guise of bolstering “national security.”

“You have got to be kidding me, senator. Did you read this?” Watters said Wednesday night on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Graham, who’s an attorney, said, “I don’t think I support the RESTRICT Act.”

A flabbergasted Watters pointed out that the senator is one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

“You don’t support this? Because you were named as one of the supporters,” he retorted. “Because this is garbage.”

The senator seemed unsure about which bill the Fox News host was referencing.

I break the news to Lindsey Graham that he co-sponsored a bill he doesn’t support pic.twitter.com/zGze0NreCD — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 29, 2023

Section 6 of the RESTRICT — an acronym for Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology — Act authorizes the secretary of commerce “to review and prohibit certain transactions between persons in the United States and foreign adversaries.”

The proposed bill identifies “foreign adversaries” as Cuba, China, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The language is so vague and broad that it gives the government unlimited power to spy on, restrict and punish communications between Americans and so-called foreign enemies of the United States.

While TikTok was not specifically named in the RESTRICT Act, the legislation was proposed as a way to limit the influence of the popular Chinese social media platform.

“This thing is Crazy Town!” Watters said. “You don’t want the government looking into your private phone [calls and texts] … if they have a ‘hunch’ that you’re ‘colluding’ with Russians. We remember how that turned out.”

Now we know why the Feds are pushing to ban Tic Tok… The Restrict Act would allow the Feds access to all the data on our devices including Ring and home security apps…and it’ll be a crime to use a privacy device. They’ve gone full 1984.@elonmuskhttps://t.co/uI4FxGFxZy pic.twitter.com/9MG4A7uAQ2 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 27, 2023

Graham admitted he was confused and said, “Let me come back and give you a better explanation.”

The senator then segued into a condemnation of TikTok and communist China.

“Here’s the problem as I see it: China is the parent company of TikTok, and my nieces like TikTok,” he said. “I don’t mind them using TikTok. I just don’t want the Chinese government to seize all their data and manipulate the information America sees for political purposes.

“China is helping drug cartels in Mexico. China is not a friend. Chinese espionage is at an all-time high against American business interests. So I want to push back against China — but within a constitutional framework, you’re right about that.”

Graham went into damage control over his apparent befuddlement about his own stance on the RESTRICT Act.

“You made these allegations, and I’ll come answer better next time,” he said.

Watters suggested that the senator didn’t read the bill and instead rubber-stamped it at the behest of his congressional staffers.

“On Congress.gov you are listed as one of the co-sponsors,” he noted. “Maybe it’s like Fetterman, when your chief of staff does all your work for you.”

Freshman Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania suffered a stroke in May 2022 and has been hospitalized twice since taking office.

Watters urged Graham to reconsider his position on the RESTRICT Act amid mounting concern over its potential to be abused by the federal government against private citizens.

“You have got to go back and talk to the other senators about this,” the Fox News said. “This thing is nuts. And it’s going to get abused, like it always does. So we gotta clean this up. Can we clean this up?”

Graham stammered: “Well, yeah. I mean, No. 1, I owe you a better explanation than I’m giving you. John Thune has got a bill to make sure the Secretary of Commerce can deal with this, not just TikTok, but the general idea that China – we’re under attack by China. Now, that’s a fact.

“Chinese Communist Party is stealing American data. Espionage against American businesses is an all-time high, according to FBI … So, yeah. I’m definitely going to push back against China being able to steal your data, but I want to do it in a constitutionally sound manner.”

The senator conceded that the RESTRICT Act could become a slippery slope for government abuse.

“The problem is real with China, but the solution can be more damaging than the problem. … That’s what you’re telling me,” he said.

“Yeah, don’t push back on United States citizens for something China is doing,” Watters underscored.

“I totally get that,” Graham replied, before promising to get back to Watters with a clarification on his stance.

The senator was blasted on Twitter by people who were alarmed that he rubber-stamped a bill without considering its nefarious impact.

🤦‍♂️ We’re completely doomed. — Joel Heyman (@JoelHeyman) March 30, 2023

Deer in the headlights. He’s going to get to the bottom of this…🙄 — RC Poston (@poston_rc) March 30, 2023

You caught him off guard- clearly he either didn’t know what was in it or he was lying to you! It was GLORIOUS! Bravo 👏 Jesse! — Junebugtennessee (@junebug1918) March 30, 2023

Gee. Now the Restrict Act is being called a Trojan Horse and the Patriot Act on Steroids, just as I called it last week. Good! — jmaceye (@jmaceye) March 30, 2023

You know how everyone just kinda hits “agree to terms”, and never really looks at the 500 page agreement on the apps we use? Our government does the same thing with bills. — Patrick | Syscoin (@1DigitalCrypto) March 30, 2023

Our congressional system is completely broken with incompetent figureheads who rubber stamp anything their overworked and often corrupt staffers tell them to sign on. — Malcolm Fle✘ – 🇺🇸Amoral Mercenary🇺🇸 (@Malcolm_fleX48) March 30, 2023

When I watch interviews like this one with @LindseyGrahamSC, I begin to wonder if some Republicans rubber stamp Democrat bills because they’re either a RINO or, worse, compromised in some why by the Democratic Party. Your thoughts? https://t.co/oRTy5A2KQu — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) March 30, 2023

Proof the career politicians pay NO attention to anything. 🙄 https://t.co/mF6EiQM4EA — America First – tyrannide resistere (@Therealbp65) March 30, 2023

As his interview with Watters wound down, Graham said, “Let me get back with you.”

“Yeah, get back with me, because you co-sponsored it two days ago,” the Fox News host shot back.

“All right. See. Makes me look bad. I don’t know a better explanation,” the senator said. “My bad.”

