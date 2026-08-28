Defense Claims Lindsay Clancy 'Never Did Anything Wrong in Her Life' in Closing Argument

Look, everyone understands what a legal defense team is for.

Their job is to defend the accused in a court of law, and American law ensures that defendants can have such represenatation.

As such, everyone knows that a defense attorney (at least a good one) will fight to the bitter end to exonerate their client.

I don’t think anyone can, or should, have any issues with that. This is simply a part of the adversarial legal system upon which our justice system is founded.

But alleged child murderer Lindsay Clancy’s team took things in a decidedly more uncomfortable direction Thursday.

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And they did so with a simple claim: “This young lady did nothing wrong in her life.”

In fact, her defense team even pushed this one: Clancy was “a darn good mother.”

You can watch those bewildering remarks for yourself below:

BREAKING: “This young lady, did nothing wrong in her life.” Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney claims the Massachusetts mother who admitted to killing her three young children shouldn’t be held criminally responsible for her actions during the case’s closing arguments. Attorney… pic.twitter.com/XdLCY7fxXc — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2026

Oh, boy. Where to even begin with this?

There is a clear difference between defending your client and outright stating a lie. And Clancy’s attorney appeared to be hedging strongly toward the latter.

First and foremost, it can’t be overstated: Clancy has admitted to killing her three young children.

The trial is about whether she should be held criminally responsible for her actions, with Clancy pleading not guilty due to her insanity defense.

And for the most part, Clancy’s defense team worked that strategy hard, effectively telling jurors, “Yes, she killed her children in brutal fashion, but it’s not her fault, due to postpartum psychosis.”

For better or for worse, that’s definitely one argument to make.

But she’s a “good mother” who “did nothing wrong”? That’s a leap that even sympathetic jurors may struggle to take (maybe).

I’m just going to put this as politely as possible in response to Clancy’s legal team and their claim that she did nothing wrong: It doesn’t exactly take an ethics professor to determine that killing children is “wrong,” period, regardless of whatever extenuating circumstances may be employed to justify it.

Heck, it shouldn’t take a third-grader to spell that out for you.

And don’t even get me started on whether or not killing your own kids disqualifies you from the “Good Mother” club. The fact that that’s even a question is as strong an indictment against modern society as there’s ever been.

Whether or not she’s guilty of murder is a legal matter that is for a jury of her peers to decide.

Whether or not she did anything “wrong” was settled the instant she took her children’s lives.

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