Share
Commentary
Judge Bruce Schroeder, left, Kyle Rittenhouse, center, along with his attorney Mark Richards watch an evidence video in question on a 4k television screen during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Commentary
Judge Bruce Schroeder, left, Kyle Rittenhouse, center, along with his attorney Mark Richards watch an evidence video in question on a 4k television screen during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images)

Defense Lawyers Present New Theory That Completely Ruins Prosecution's Claim Rittenhouse Was Aiming Gun

 By Isa Cox  November 12, 2021 at 4:47pm
Share

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has certainly been one for the ages, as the closely watched case has experienced a great many ups and downs … well, mostly downs for the prosecution, whose case has been slowly crumbling bit by bit.

Rittenhouse, 18, is facing charges for shooting three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020, amid violent riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man.

The teen, who was 17 at the time, had traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois to help protect local businesses from destruction. During an altercation with rioters, Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two. He is facing intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, as well as other lesser charges over the incident.

His attorneys have argued that their client fired in self-defense, an argument that has only gotten stronger as the trial has progressed.

The biggest blow initially came when the state’s own witness, Gaige Grosskreutz, the one man who survived being shot by Rittenhouse, admitted that he had pointed a loaded handgun at the rifle-wielding teen moments before he himself was fired upon.

Trending:
Rittenhouse Judge Blasts Prosecution, Says They Made 'Grave Constitutional Violation'

Drone footage reviewed by the court as well as testimony from other witnesses has also bolstered Rittenhouse’s allegation that the rioters were chasing him in the moments before the deadly shooting.

Another claim made by the prosecution fell apart this week after the defense noted that a zoomed-in photo of Rittenhouse, over which much ado was made in the courtroom on Thursday, couldn’t possibly have shown the young man aiming his rifle before the shooting, as the prosecution claimed.

The image in question appears to show Rittenhouse with his rifle aimed at a fourth rioter moments before the shooting, we are supposed to believe.

However, the defense took issue with the fact that the image had been heavily zoomed-in and pixelated and objected to it being submitted as evidence.

Do you believe Rittenhouse is innocent?

As The Associated Press reported, there was a lengthy argument between the judge, the state and the defense over the photo on Thursday, with the prosecution going as far as to say that the defense was taking advantage of 75-year-old Judge Bruce Schroeder’s admitted lack of knowledge of modern photo-enhancing technology.

Shroeder ultimately decided that the jury would have to make what they would of the blurry, grainy image.

However, on Friday, the defense noted something far more glaring than the much-disputed pixelation of the photo, as Human Events editor Jack Posobiec reported.

If the image indeed showed Rittenhouse aiming his rifle, it’s showing him aiming his rifle as though he were left-handed.

Rittenhouse is not, in fact, left-handed, and as all other images of him from that evening show, he had his rifle slung for a right-handed shooter.

Related:
Desperate for Guilty Verdict: Rittenhouse Prosecution Scrambles to Add Lesser Charges as Case Falls Apart

Oops.

Here’s the defense explaining this glaring disparity, going as far as to stand up to demonstrate:

Posobiec had already noted this glaring difference on Thursday.

It’s pretty difficult for a shooter to switch from right-handed to left-handed with a rifle. Rittenhouse’s attorney noted that the image was “open to interpretation,” which is certainly putting it lightly, as it’s basically a Rorschach test at best as you can barely make out anything in the photo to begin with.

This really, really doesn’t look good for the prosecution, which was already on thin ice.

It should also be noted that it was pretty generous of this judge, who has been accused of being biased toward Rittenhouse, to allow the photo to be included as evidence.

It will ultimately be up to the jury to decide if the blurry, pixelated photo of Rittenhouse magically switching his shooting stance in the middle of a violent and chaotic scene is substantial enough to convict him of intentional homicide — which, if there’s any justice left in the world, they won’t.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.




loading
Watch: Biden Peddled Lies About Rittenhouse During 2020 Election, Now He's Media Target
Defense Lawyers Present New Theory That Completely Ruins Prosecution's Claim Rittenhouse Was Aiming Gun
CNN's Brian Stelter Just Admitted He's a Useful Idiot on Twitter
Teacher Placed on Unpaid Leave for Defying Mandate Actually Vaccinated All Along
Game-Changer: Witness Admits He Pointed Gun at Rittenhouse and Moved on Him Before He Was Shot
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.