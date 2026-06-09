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A defense witness in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial learned the hard way that the truth of memories isn't always reliable. (Thai Noipho / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Defense Witness Changed His Tune After Seeing Surveillance Footage in Karmelo Anthony Trial

 By Jack Davis  June 9, 2026 at 2:10pm
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A witness in the trial of accused murderer Karmelo Anthony was forced to acknowledge on the witness stand that what he had told authorities about what he’d seen of the crime didn’t square with video footage of the event.

Anthony fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf during a dispute at a Texas high school track meet in April 2025. Both students were 17 at the time.

Anthony was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

During testimony on Friday, witnesses said that the defendant, who was participating in the track meet, entered the tent of an opposing team. He was asked 15 times to leave the tent, but repeatedly refused.

Other witnesses also disputed Anthony’s flimsy self-defense argument by testifying that — contrary to his claims — Anthony was not surrounded or “ambushed” by Metcalf or his teammates.

On Monday, a witness, identified only as a 17-year-old student, took the stand as a defense witness, according to KXAS-TV.

He said that “everybody was standing up, and all of a sudden, I saw someone getting pushed or punched or something like that” under the tent belonging to Metcalf’s school.

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye then had a few questions of his own, noting that the witness changed his story, as reporter J.D. Miles of KTVT-TV posted on X.

“Prosecution: you had a few things wrong when we talked back in April is that right? Witness: yes sir,” Miles wrote.

The witness had initially told authorities that Anthony was surrounded and that his recollection came before Metcalf was stabbed,

“And when you saw the video your eyes were opened to what actually happened is that right,” Wirskye said, with the witness agreeing.

Related:
Austin Metcalf's Father Pounds Table and Unleashes on Karmelo Anthony in Courtroom: 'Don't Look Down'


“When you and I met you told me you thought it was before the stabbing?” the prosecutor said.

“I thought it was as the stabbing was happening,” the witness said.

“You know you’re wrong?” Wirskye said.

“Yes, sir,” the witness replied.

The prosecution showed video that indicated the witness was not looking at the tent under which Metcalf was stabbed at the time of the killing.

“Have you learned how your mind can play tricks on you?” the prosecutor asked, to which the witness replied, “Yes.”

On Tuesday, prior to final arguments in the case, Judge John Roach Jr. said the jury could consider a charge of manslaughter against Anthony as well as the murder charge against him, according to WFAA-TV.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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