Defining Photo of Biden Presidency: POTUS Goes Into Fetal Position, Crumbles When Hit with Tough Question

President Joe Biden illustrated once again that he’s unfit to lead after folding like a cheap lawn chair at a news conference following the slaughters of 13 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

During the half-hour briefing, the doddering 78-year-old career politician looked weak and confused while reading from a teleprompter after the two bomb attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

The optics were horrible. First, Biden was 25 minutes late, suggesting he had no sense of urgency following the deadliest attacks on American forces since 2011.

Second, the news conference was held a shocking eight hours after the bombings. That is an inexcusably long period of time for the White House to wait before reacting to the brutal killings of Americans on foreign soil.

And when Biden finally spoke, his voice was barely a faint whisper.

Instead of emanating strength and resolve, he projected a meek, defeatist attitude that was heightened by his downcast eyes and hunched shoulders.







Perhaps the lowest point in the briefing occurred when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden about the disaster he had inflamed with his chaotic troop withdrawal.

‘There had not been a U.S. service member killed in combat in Afghanistan since February of 2020,” Doocy said. “You set a deadline. You pulled troops out. You sent troops back in. And now 12 Marines are dead.”

Doocy reminded Biden that “you said the buck stops with you. Do you bear any responsibility for the way things have unfolded the last two weeks?”

Amazingly, the feckless Democrat — who has been in politics for 50 years — blamed his debacle on former President Donald Trump.

“You know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1,” Biden stammered.

For the record, Trump had negotiated the historic peace accord between the Taliban and the Afghan government in February 2020, which included setting a May 1, 2021, deadline for the conditions-based withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Between February 2020 and August 25, 2021, the Taliban never attacked U.S. or NATO troops — marking the first time in 20 years that no American soldier died in combat in Afghanistan for a year and a half.

That is, until this week, when Biden executed his sloppy, unconditional withdrawal that gave the Taliban control of the Kabul airport. That was a massive strategic blunder.

Biden had opportunistically pushed back Trump’s withdrawal deadline to Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — in order to stage a faux “victory” lap for his flailing administration.

As we all see now, that lame attempt at self-aggrandizing political theater blew up in Biden’s face.

Doocy followed up by suggesting that many Americans aren’t upset by the troop withdrawal, but by the botched manner in which it was executed.

That’s when Biden lowered his head with a defeated, hangdog expression — not because of the deaths of U.S. Marines, but because he couldn’t cope with a tough question.

Biden was eviscerated on Twitter for his tone-deaf self-pitying.

“This is what weakness looks like,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail tweeted that Biden “adopts fetal position as he crumbles when asked over responsibility for deaths of 13 US troops in Kabul.”

Biden adopts fetal position as he crumbles when asked over responsibility for deaths of 13 US troops in Kabul https://t.co/d7tmPkSVLt — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 27, 2021

British broadcaster Piers Morgan said Biden should hang his head in shame because he “has committed an act of shocking moral cowardice in Afghanistan that shames America & should horrify anyone who has an ounce of humanity in their heart.”

“This picture sums it up — he knows what he’s done & he knows it will destroy his presidency,” Morgan remarked.

Let’s be clear: President Biden has committed an act of shocking moral cowardice in Afghanistan that shames America & should horrify anyone who has an ounce of humanity in their heart. This picture sums it up – he knows what he’s done & he knows it will destroy his presidency. pic.twitter.com/Zp5saCcP7P — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2021

One Twitter user summed up the moment best when she tweeted, “If this picture was Biden mourning the loss of life in Afghanistan, I [wouldn’t] be bothered by it. In moments of tragedy, a person in power showing real human emotion can be calming, but that’s not what it is.

“It’s his reaction to a difficult question from the press. It’s awful.”

If this picture was Biden mourning the loss of life in Afghanistan, I wouldnt be bothered by it. In moments of tragedy, a person in power showing real human emotion can be calming, but that’s not what it is. It’s his reaction to a difficult question from the press. It’s awful pic.twitter.com/AOz4pdpHJD — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) August 27, 2021

The United States is rapidly collapsing under the numerous crises Biden has inflamed with his reckless policies. Can we really endure another three years of this destruction?

