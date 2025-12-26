Definition of Insanity: Repeat Offender Reportedly Tied to 3 Separate Shootings Was Freed After SWAT Standoff

One of the most commonly misattributed quotes in history is the claim that Albert Einstein supposedly coined, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.”

But just because there’s no credible evidence Einstein actually said this doesn’t make it untrue.

And since that phrase is true, soft-on-crime law enforcement policies that insist on releasing criminals back into society prematurely might very well be the poster child of insanity.

Case in point: a young man involved in not one, not two, but three shootings in the span of about a month is — once again — behind bars in Texas, according to Fox News.

Abraham Herrera, 21, is now facing a litany of charges stemming from his three incidents.

Herrera’s issues began in early November in Kyle, Texas, per WOAI-TV.

The investigation was launched in the early hours of Nov. 3 after deputies were called to the 500 block of Sante Fe Run in Kyle following reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they discovered a homeowner who had been shot while asleep inside the residence. The victim suffered serious injuries.

Authorities later determined that the house had been hit multiple times. Several shell casings were found in the street, but investigators initially identified no clear motive and believed the shooting may have been random.

Herrera first came to law enforcement’s attention on Nov. 12, when deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the Buda area. What began as a shots-fired call escalated into a barricade situation that required the deployment of the Hays County SWAT team, according to KTBC.

Officers initially made contact with Herrera, but he allegedly fled into nearby woods and refused commands to surrender. After a standoff, SWAT took him into custody, recovering an AR-15–style rifle and ammunition at the scene.

That arrest was eventually tied to a separate shooting incident, though at the time it stood on its own.

But most alarmingly, KTBC reviewed court documents that found Herrera was released just two days after the standoff with the SWAT team.

From there, Herrera appeared emboldened to continue his spree of terror.

On Dec. 1, investigators identified what they described as a similar drive-by shooting in Martindale over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Herrera was taken into custody shortly after that incident as well.

The case widened further on Dec. 19, when the Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested Herrera on an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Rangers. Digital evidence provided by the Rangers helped link him to the other two shootings.

By Dec. 22, investigators, working with the Austin Police Department, made the connection more definitively. Ballistics testing matched shell casings recovered from the Kyle shooting to the AR-style firearm previously seized from Herrera.

KTBC reported: “For the Kyle shooting, Herrera has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a bond amount of $250,000.”

The outlet added: “He also has separate charges for disorderly conduct with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and evading arrest, with his total combined bond amount set at $409,500.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.