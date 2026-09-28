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Degeneracy: School Protected Teacher Taking Sexual Pics of 10-Year-Olds Because He Is Gay and 'Bats for the Other Team,' Court Docs Say

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2026 at 6:35am
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A lawsuit filed by parents of a pricey California prep school said that school officials knew about alleged sexual misconduct on the part of an employee more than a year before he was arrested and did nothing.

Travis Shojinaga, 39, was charged in February with child molestation and possession of child pornography at Viewpoint School, according to the New York Post.

Viewpoint Head of School Mark McKee said at the time that administrators went to the police as soon as accusations were made against Shojinaga.

“The employee was subsequently taken into custody, and his employment has been terminated,” McKee said.

But the lawsuit filed by parents tells a different story, according to the New York Post.

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In December 2024, two female students believed that Shojinaga was taking photos up their skirts, the lawsuit said.

“The children reported that Shojinaga had been sitting with them at lunch, placing his telephone beneath the table, and making them uncomfortable, and that the conduct was not limited,” the lawsuit said.

A parent then confronted Claudia Antoine, the head of lower school, according to the lawsuit, saying Antoine was surprised Shojinaga would have any interest in girls, responding that “he bats for the other team.”

The lawsuit said the school brushed aside the concerns as a “misunderstanding” and “made no meaningful attempt to determine whether the allegation was true.”

Antoine retired in 2025.

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In the allegations after he was arrested, prosecutors claimed Shojinaga took videos “up the shirts and skirts of the 4th and 5th grade female students that he teaches,” saying he recorded 10- and 11-year-old girls by pretending to drop trash or tie his shoe.

Court papers said the suspect claimed to have taken 50 to 60 recordings.

The lawsuit said that between the report the school dismissed and Shojinaga’s arrest, other alleged incidents took place.

In one case, a girl was standing on a chair when Shojinaga “came immediately behind her with his telephone out, causing her to believe he might be photographing her,” court papers said.

“The child did not promptly complain again, she later explained she second guessed herself after the first complaint,” according to the lawsuit.

Shojinaga is free on $1 million bail.

“The accusations in this case are disgusting and deliberate violations of children’s safety, dignity and rights,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at the time of Shojinaga’s arrest, the New York Post reported.

“Our community’s schools are meant to be safe and protected environments for youths. We believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to call law enforcement. Anyone who chooses to commit crimes against children, especially on a school campus, will be criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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