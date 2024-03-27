A Republican candidate for governor of Utah has linked diversity, equity, and inclusion to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The bridge collapsed early Tuesday after the cargo ship Dali drifted into a bridge support.

Among the reactions that looked past the immediate cause, state Rep. Phil Lyman appeared to indicate that the makeup of the commissioners for the Port of Baltimore was a factor in the incident.

Lyman is challenging Gov. Spencer Cox for the Republican nomination, according to KSL-TV.

“This is what happens when you have Governors who prioritize diversity over the wellbeing and security of citizens,” Lyman said in a post on X.

This is what happens when you have Governors who prioritize diversity over the wellbeing and security of citizens. https://t.co/lSU0RDUIi7 — Phil Lyman for Governor (@phil_lyman) March 26, 2024

DEI = DIE https://t.co/8Cg5QJdAwP — Phil Lyman for Governor (@phil_lyman) March 26, 2024

In another post he wrote, “DEI = DIE.” Lyman did not elaborate.

Lyman shared a post from the Young Conservative Federation, which in a post on X said commissioner Karenthia A. Barber, who is black, “knows nothing about Ports, but she is a ‘diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) auditor and consultant.'”

The group, in a separate post, called commissioner Sandy A. Roberts, who is also black, “an attorney who, at the time of his appointment, ‘generally knew some marine law.'”

Lyman was not alone in linking DEI to the collapse.

“DEI did this,” former Florida Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini posted on X.

DEI did this pic.twitter.com/U8HIbFNAUE — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) March 26, 2024

According to WJZ-TV, the last inspection of the bridge took place in May 2022. At the time, the bridge scored a grade of six out of nine, which is passing but is considered “fair.”

The bridge was rated “fair” since 2008.

Maybe I’m crazy but I’m going to go out on a limb here and say DEI had nothing to do with a bridge built during the Nixon administration — I Smoked Ronna Romney McGoebbels (@BlackKnight10k) March 26, 2024

The 2022 report identified a concern with a reinforced concrete column. It could not be learned Tuesday if the column was the one struck early Tuesday.

That column was downgraded from a Health Index of 77.8 in the prior report to 64.9.

