The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Ohio State’s medical school was found to have discriminated against white and Asian applicants in violation of federal law.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division cited admissions practices for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 incoming classes, saying that the school violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on color or race, according to a news release.

The Justice Department also mentioned the 2023 Supreme Court decision of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which effectively banned affirmative action.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said, “Despite SFFA, OSU Med allows some applicants to bypass its own screening process and skip interviews solely because of the color of their skin.”

“A university’s admissions process, and all its stages, should apply equally to all applicants regardless of race,” she continued. “The use of a separate admissions process based on race is plainly illegal under federal law, and this Department will not allow these appalling practices to continue at OSU Med or any other federally funded higher ed institution.”

The release went on to describe how OSU used a “Holistic Approach” as a workaround to admit so-called “underrepresented minorities.”

In addition, the medical school’s admissions process has an interview stage, but the DOJ discovered that black applicants who are screened and interviewed “are about 2.8 times as likely to be admitted than Asian applicants with equal credentials.”

Which is more important in admissions: merit or diversity? Merit should come first Diversity should be prioritized Both are equally important Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Merit should come first 97% (29 votes) Diversity should be prioritized 0% (0 votes) Both are equally important 3% (1 vote)

Moreover, federal officials said OSU operated a “side door” in its admissions framework that allowed certain applicants to gain acceptance without being scored or interviewed at all.

“Using this pathway, in 2024 and 2025 combined, black applicants were four times as likely to be admitted than white applicants, and no Asian applicants were admitted,” the release noted.

The DOJ rightfully pointed out that medical schools receive massive amounts of federal funding, and therefore must abide by federal law if they want to keep it.

“The Department will continue to investigate their compliance with Title VI, as interpreted by SFFA’s prohibition on race-conscious admissions,” the release concluded.

“Where a violation has been found, the Department will engage in settlement negotiations to ensure the school’s admissions practices are brought into compliance. If those efforts fail, the Department will file suit.”

This news comes about three weeks after the DOJ revealed that the University of California Los Angeles Law School discriminated against white and Asian applicants for years, using race as a major determining factor in admissions.

“Like many of its peer institutions, UCLA Law School runs a two-tiered admissions system whose academic bar for acceptance shifts up or down depending on the color of your skin,” Dhillon said.

UCLA was also threatened with litigation if they don’t comply with federal standards.

This is a crisis of unknown magnitude for the United States.

Not only does Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion still reign in academia, the media, entertainment, sports, banking, and corporations, but it’s beginning to creep into industries where life-and-death decisions are made on a daily basis.

When it comes to the law and medicine, federal officials must draw a line in the sand so that America knows it’s getting the best of the best. Not only are they two of the most prestigious and high-paying careers in existence, but they are extremely complex and consequential to everyday life.

It’s not like casting minorities in a Netflix role, or giving an “underrepresented group” a shot at climbing the corporate ladder. They are playing with fire here.

If you needed heart surgery to save your life, would you want the doctor who was admitted because of their race and cultural background? Or would you want the physician who had the highest scores and best results?

If you were wrongfully accused in a court of law, with your reputation and freedom on the line, would you prefer an attorney whose race or gender determined their success, or the one who earned their spot through sheer hard work?

When your baby needs brain surgery, will you choose the doctor who went to a medical school like OSU? Or will you seek out a qualified physician from an institution where these questions don’t even come into play?

It’s easy for those who support DEI and affirmative action to cheer from the sidelines about equality until a crisis comes crashing on their doorstep.

In their hour of need, can they honestly say they’d prefer a doctor or lawyer who was given preferential treatment, despite having lower test scores or less aptitude?

Merit-based achievement is what makes America great. If you’re the best person for the job, and you’ve achieved at a high level, you get rewarded.

Liberal lawmakers, activists, and academia, however, would prefer we all be used as guinea pigs in an equality experiment that uses guilt and racial division to eliminate any objective measuring stick. And where will we be at the end of all that?

When students who were given preferential treatment finally reach the end of the line and go out into the world, will they be able to provide the services our nation requires?

Or will we see a massive regression in the quality of care and support?

The only hope is for the government to pull all federal funding from schools that refuse to follow the law. The answer to solving discrimination is not more discrimination. That’s called revenge.

If you’re worthy, your actions and results will speak for you, no matter what your race, color, background, or life experience is.

Merit provides a comforting clarity that cuts through all other political nonsense.

If DOJ lawyers don’t go all the way on this, and fast, they’ll lose their window to make lasting change, thereby saddling America with a workforce whose credentials will constantly be called into question.

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