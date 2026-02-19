Is DEI Dead? Jasmine Crockett's Texas Senate Run Seems Like an Afterthought Following Colbert's James Talarico Stunt

The very concept of diversity, equity, and inclusion has always been a joke outside of leftist circles — albeit a joke with a very unfunny punchline.

You simply don’t combat perceived “racism” with actual racism, which is what DEI effectively amounts to. That much has always been obvious to anyone who doesn’t wholeheartedly identify with the left.

Nowadays, it appears the left is grappling with its own realization that DEI isn’t quite what it was sold as.

And no leftist is learning that lesson more painfully than Texas Democrat and Senate hopeful Jasmine Crockett.

The often wrong and race-obsessed lawmaker has found her Senate dreams suddenly on the backburner after her fellow Democrats found a newer, more shinier toy to play with.

To wit, Crockett announced plans for a Senate bid late last year. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the move was largely panned by Democratic strategists, who didn’t believe that Crockett’s success as a representative in a deep-blue part of Texas would translate to a statewide Senate seat.

Despite the lukewarm reaction, Crockett was still widely viewed as the most prominent Democrat in the race, if only because of her virulent hatred of all things President Donald Trump — as well as the fact that she’s a black woman.

Well, about that.

Despite that initial momentum, Crockett has seemingly been replaced by Democrats with a different Senate hopeful who’s been wrongfully aggrieved by the Trump administration.

Enter: James Talarico, who is a white man.

Talarico became something of an overnight sensation among Democrats after late night talk show host Stephen Colbert claimed that the FCC had pressured his show to not air an interview between the two.

Suddenly, Talarico was made a martyr and a victim of the Trump administration. Apparently, that scores you more DEI points than being an outspoken black woman.

While CBS has denied these rumors, that hasn’t stopped the narrative from taking hold, much to the chagrin of Crockett.

I mean, just look at MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell gushing over Talarico after this alleged FCC stunt, as noted by X account Western Lensman:

Talarico is now Leftwing Media’s Texas Democrat Darling. A giddy Lawrence O’Donnell had him on in the wake of the Colbert stunt to talk about how he might be the one to finally flip Texas blue. Sorry, Jasmine. You’re out. https://t.co/zAfWDkmjHq pic.twitter.com/zHe3OYRRtb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

“Talarico is now Leftwing Media’s Texas Democrat Darling,” the account posted. “A giddy Lawrence O’Donnell had him on in the wake of the Colbert stunt to talk about how he might the one to finally flip Texas blue. Sorry, Jasmine. You’re out.”

And if you needed any proof that Crockett’s “out,” just watch this next clip. Not only did the extremely anti-Trump Crockett side with the president’s FCC on this matter, the Texas Democrat is missing that usual pep in her step when prattling:

Crockett is essentially calling Talarico and Colbert liars now. Says the federal government had nothing to do with shutting the interview down, and that Colbert could’ve had her on to resolve the issue, but didn’t want to. Jasmine looks like she’s slowly coming to the… https://t.co/qFcWr8Wlpj pic.twitter.com/PKNLklCqJV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

That is the cadence and mannerism of a woman who is realizing that DEI was always a lie, and a dying one at that.

Is DEI dead for good? Given what’s out there, probably not. But in this case, it’s clear just how badly the Democrats want to flip Texas.

And that means DEI — and Crockett — can be shelved in favor of the white guy who probably has a better chance of flipping that seat.

