DEI = DIE? Operator That Crashed Delta Plane Was Obsessed with Removing Men from Cockpits

In Marxist regimes, no one suffers more than the people whom Marxists deceived on their way to acquiring power. The poor, whose interests Marxists claimed to protect, experience only deeper poverty, exploitation, and oppression.

The Western world’s recent obsession with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies constitutes a similar phenomenon, which stands to reason. After all, DEI rests on the same ideological foundation as Marxism.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, the prominent conservative account “End Wokeness” posted a disturbing pair of older tweets from Endeavor Air suggesting that the operator prioritized all-female crews.

Endeavor Air was the operator of the Delta Connection flight 4819, which suffered a harrowing but non-fatal crash Monday when one of its passenger jets lost a wing, erupted in flames and rolled upside down after landing on a Canadian runway.

“We’re committed to delivering more ‘unmanned’ flights like these,” a 2017 Endeavor Air tweet read. A photo of four women, two of whom appeared to be dressed as pilot and co-pilot, accompanied the tweet.

Likewise, a similar tweet and photo from 2022 showed another “unmanned flight” featuring four women.

“End Wokeness,” which has more than 3.5 million followers on X, shared screen shots of the two older tweets in conjunction with a previous post that showed an undated Endeavor Air TikTok video designed — surprise, surprise — to appeal to women.

The cringe-worthy video even featured three female employees bobbing their heads to upbeat music while sporting the cloth masks of the COVID cult.

In related news, on the very day of the crash, Forbes published an article that quoted Peter Carter, the executive vice president for external affairs at Delta, as saying that the airline would not reexamine its commitment to DEI.

Of course, none of this means that DEI policies necessarily contributed to Monday’s crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Nonetheless, no one can doubt that a broader problem exists and that some airlines seem preoccupied with everything except merit.

“Tons of pilots reaching out to me with DEI concerns. It’s even worse than I thought,” “End Wokeness” announced in a follow-up post Wednesday afternoon.

By definition, DEI policies prioritize physical characteristics irrelevant to job performance. One simply cannot adopt those priorities without de-emphasizing competence.

The sad irony, of course, is that no one suffers more from this than the competent women that Delta, Endeavor Air, and other airlines have hired in recent years. They deserve their positions. But they come under scrutiny because the public rightly wonders whether they got their jobs for reasons unrelated to performance.

Moreover, those women have no way of alleviating that suspicion. Every flight brings a fresh group of passengers who, if they know about the airline’s DEI obsession, cannot help having concerns.

When airlines recruit and hire women based on competence, such concerns vanish. But when they hire women based even in the smallest degree upon chromosomes, they bring scrutiny upon themselves.

If Endeavor Air did not actively prioritize all-female crews, it at least celebrated them. And that is a distinction without a difference.

Of course, the entire DEI regime rests on a political foundation

For instance, if you want to know the extent to which the modern DEI obsession amounts to a grand conspiracy of interest among liberal Democrats who seek and wield power by sorting human beings into identity-based groups and then exploiting the feelings of resentment that often accompany tribal-type grievances, consider Democrats’ lockstep resistance to President Donald Trump’s most important Cabinet nominees, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has Samoan ancestry through her father, and FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, whose parents emigrated from India.

Democrats never argued that sex, skin color, or ethnicity should work in favor of Gabbard or Patel.

Thus, DEI represents nothing more than re-branded Marxism. Instead of class interests, the DEI regime purports to advance the interests of people who happen to share physical characteristics. The regime’s agents do this for the sake of building a base of support that will help them acquire power.

We cannot ignore DEI’s Marxist parallels. And as long as the Deltas and Endeavor Airs of the world persist in promoting DEI policies, we cannot stop asking questions about them and resisting them at every turn.

