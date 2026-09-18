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A modern Starbucks Coffee building with a palm trees and a blue sky.
A modern Starbucks Coffee building with a palm trees and a blue sky. (Joe Hendrickson / Getty Images)

DEI Dies at Starbucks, but Not Before They Have to Pay Big Fine for Discrimination by Race, Sex in Florida

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 18, 2026 at 7:30am
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Starbucks will pay Florida $1 million and drop race and sex-based hiring goals nationwide.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the settlement of a civil rights lawsuit that accused the coffee chain of illegal preferences, Fox News reported.

The agreement covers all Starbucks operations in the United States, Uthmeier’s office told Fox News Digital, not only cafes inside Florida.

The state sued in December 2025 under the Florida Civil Rights Act.

Prosecutors alleged the company used racial and sex-based goals, quotas, and preferences when it hired, promoted, and paid workers.

They also alleged executive pay was tied to hitting diversity targets.

Starbucks operates more than 900 stores in Florida, the complaint noted.

Would Starbucks continue discriminating and pushing DEI if they could get away with it?

The attorney general’s office said penalties could have reached tens of millions of dollars if assessed per alleged violation.

Starbucks denied it broke the law.

Chief Legal Officer Pilar Ramos said the company was “pleased to have resolved this matter without admission of wrongdoing and appreciate the constructive engagement of the Attorney General’s Office.”

Under the written deal, Starbucks pledged not to use race-based or sex-based goals, quotas, or preferences in employment.

The same commitment covers mentorship programs, supplier selection, and the makeup of the board, the Florida attorney general’s office said.

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Starbucks also agreed not to participate in outside groups that require it to increase the racial diversity of its directors.

The chief legal officer will submit annual certifications of compliance for four years.

The $1 million check goes to the Florida Department of Legal Affairs as reimbursement for time and costs spent on the case.

Uthmeier framed the suit as a defense of color-blind hiring after years of corporate DEI programs.

Starbucks said it would keep offering jobs and careers to “partners who wear the green apron, while making a positive impact on the communities we serve in Florida and around the world.”

The settlement closes the Florida case without a trial or a finding of liability.

“Every Floridian deserves to be hired, promoted and compensated based on merit, qualifications and character not race or sex,” Uthmeier said. “This resolution ensures that Starbucks’ policies and practices fully comply with Florida’s civil rights laws. DEI can never be an excuse to violate civil rights.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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DEI Dies at Starbucks, but Not Before They Have to Pay Big Fine for Discrimination by Race, Sex in Florida
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