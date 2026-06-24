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Fans look on during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026, in New York City.
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Fans look on during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026, in New York City. (Craig T. Fruchtman / Getty Images)

DEI Exec Fired After Getting Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing at Knicks Championship Parade

 By Samuel Short  June 24, 2026 at 7:55am
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Diversity, equity, and inclusion hires aren’t just worthless in the workplace. They’re awful in their personal lives as well.

June 13 marked the first time in 53 years that the New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association Championship, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in a 4-1 series.

New Yorkers decided to celebrate in the most degenerate — yet typical for that city — fashion possible by taking to the streets in a chaotic festival of destruction.

The now-former executive director of community and industry engagement for card and connected commerce at JPMorgan Chase, 40-year-old Angie Báez, participated in a viral moment that the New York Post now says cost her the job.

She had previously worked as executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at New York-based review website Infatuation, which reviews restaurants and cuisine.

JPMorgan Chase had purchased the company in 2021, per Outkick.

Báez was filmed celebrating by dumping a garbage container full of trash onto the street, allegedly committing theft as she walked away with it.

Was JPMorgan Chase right to fire her?

According to Dexerto, the trash bins were custom made through a partnership with the New York City Department of Sanitation.

Báez was later filmed, on a New York subway by the looks of it, unapologetically grinning over the incident.

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JPMorgan Chase, after reviewing the initial footage, told the New York Post, “This employee is no longer with the company.”

Báez has a long history working in the DEI grift with companies like Squarespace, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th, and Hudson’s Bay.

Perhaps this latest fiasco will be a new beginning, and she will find work doing a real job that doesn’t involve this backwards ideology.

The New York Post cited her biography on the Infatuation website: “As a vibrant mosaic of Dominican heritage, Bronx roots, and a passion for storytelling, creativity, and culture, Angie continues to lead the way towards a more inclusive and equitable future for food media, leaving an indelible mark on the Infatuation and everything she touches.”

Indeed, she has left an “indelible mark” on that trash can after allegedly stealing it.

Theft of property in New York valued at less than $1,000 is a Class A misdemeanor, but Báez also allegedly littered a mountain of trash.

Given how she sees the world through a DEI lens, Báez is likely brooding right now not at her own actions, but at the legal system, theft laws, littering laws, the person who filmed her, or really anyone or anything that does not allow her to dodge accountability.

As for the actions of the city, could there be a worse look? New York has developed a reputation for being a real-life rendition of Gotham City.

Residents do nothing to dispel these perceptions.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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