DEI Killed the Ivy League: Elite College Admissions Shift to the South, Parents Ditch Woke 'Elite' Colleges

Southern colleges are reportedly taking over as America’s newest elite institutions of education as the old Ivy Leaguers reportedly fall further prey to DEI and antisemitism.

“The number of Northeastern high-school students going to Southern colleges has nearly doubled in the last 20 years, thanks largely to lower costs and less-ideologically driven campus cultures,” according to a New York Post op-ed by Zachary Marschall.

Marschall is an adjunct assistant professor of arts administration at the University of Kentucky.

As Southern schools like his have become more prestigious, they’ve simultaneously become much more selective about who they admit.

“From 2014 to 2024, the last full year for available admissions data, Auburn University’s freshman-class acceptance rate decreased from 85% to 46%; Clemson University’s dropped from 52% to 38%,” Marschall explained.

“The trend line holds even for the South’s most selective colleges: Rice University’s acceptance rate dipped from 14% to 8%; Emory University’s, from 26% to 15%,” he said.

Conversely, so few students have been applying to Ivy League schools that they’ve reportedly been forced to accept more foreign students to maintain their longtime enrollment rates.

As to why students are flocking to southern schools, Marschall suspected it was because they’re simply “run better” and “take a pragmatic approach to education that’s attractive to students who want to learn without the far-left craziness that prevails at so many schools.”

“Far-left craziness” such as pro-Hamas riots, lectures on so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and rants about white people.

Marschall cited his own school, the University of Kentucky, as a shining example of the South’s best.

“I’m immersed in a common-sense-oriented culture that’s absent at elite Northeastern schools, one that lets administrators run the institution more sensibly based on what works best and not the optics of a vocal minority’s radical ideology,” he wrote for the Post.

That’s why, he explained, that earlier this summer the school “swiftly fired” an antisemitic professor who’d “launched an online petition calling for international warfare against Jews.”

As this was happening, one Ivy League school, Columbia University, was busy “agreeing to a $221 million settlement with the Trump administration” for refusing to put an end to the antisemitic, pro-Hamas protests that broke out after the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel.

“The contrast could not be starker,” Marschall asserted.

The more that the Ivy Leaguers have doubled down on “woke,” the more that southern schools have embraced “pragmatism,” “rational decision-making,” “logical solutions,” and “DEI bans,” he argued.

“Southern universities’ resolve to defy far-left craziness resonates with prospective college students because the results give young people positive visions of what they can experience on campus, achieve as students and accomplish after graduation,” he continued.

“When learning devolves into activism, education loses its purpose as a tool for practical future success. Seminar discussions and quad gatherings simply won’t translate into good jobs after graduation,” he concluded.

