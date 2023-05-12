Share
Commentary

Dejected Anderson Cooper Airs Grievances About Trump Town Hall: 'It Is Happening Again'

 By Johnathan Jones  May 12, 2023 at 12:40pm
Share

CNN host Anderson Cooper appeared dejected Thursday night during his monologue when he addressed the left-wing backlash against his network’s decision to host a town hall with former President Donald Trump a day earlier.

But the host also pointed out a hard truth to members of his audience when he told them during what was essentially an anti-Trump screed that they are not better off hiding in their echo chambers.

Trump’s New Hampshire event saw CNN and moderator Kaitlan Collins skewered by their fellow liberals.

Not only was the former president allowed access to the network’s audience, but he was able to speak freely despite Collins’ frequent attempts to ambush him.

CNN finally won a ratings battle against its competitors in the time slot, but in doing so it angered the pro-suppression left.

Trending:
CNN Humiliated On Air as Migrant Destroys Left's Border Narrative, Network Abruptly Ends Interview

Cooper spoke about the town hall in a long-winded statement that he used to trash the former president while simultaneously making a solid point: Ignoring Trump won’t make him disappear.

“Before we begin with tonight’s broadcast, I want to say something about what we witnessed at last night’s town hall,” he said at the beginning of “Anderson Cooper 360.” “Many of you have expressed deep anger and disappointment.

“Many of you are upset that someone who attempted to destroy our democracy was invited to sit on a stage in front of a crowd of Republican voters to answer questions and predictably continued to spew lie after lie after lie,” he added. And I get it, it was disturbing.”

“Now, many of you think CNN shouldn’t have given him any platform to speak,” Cooper said. “And I understand the anger about that, giving him the audience, the time — I get that.”

Should news outlets have more town halls with opposite political views?

He then hit his liberal audience with a reality check.

“But this is what I also get: The man you were so disturbed to see and hear from last night? That man is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president,” the CNN host said.

Cooper noted the people who laughed and cheered during the town hall represent a “sampling of about half the country.”

“They are your family members, your neighbors, and they are voting,” he said. “And many said they’re voting for him.”



Related:
Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper Rattled to Core by What Audience Did During CNN Town Hall

Cooper’s conclusion was a blend of fear-peddling and a reminder to CNN viewers that not everyone thinks as they do.

He warned his audience about the possibility that Trump might be their president again.

“So, if last night showed anything, it showed it can happen again. It is happening again. He hasn’t changed and he is running hard,” Cooper said.

“You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again,” he concluded. “But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?

“If we all only listen to those we agree with, it may actually do the opposite.”

CNN and Cooper are responsible for the anger they are facing from their side of the aisle.

The network demonized Trump and conservatives for years as its most prominent faces told their shrinking audience they were in danger.

Times are tough over there and so CNN scheduled an event with the former president — a mainstream political candidate with mainstream views and millions of supporters.

It should have been no big deal.

But the left has been conditioned by the establishment media — including CNN — to see anyone who challenges its worldview as inferior and threatening:

It was apparent as of Thursday that CNN was feeling the consequences of its policy of dehumanizing half the country.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Super Bowl Champion Stuns Public School Graduates with 'Hard Truths' on God and Family
Jordan Neely Death Witness Steps Forward with New Information, Says She's 'Praying' for the Charged Marine
Dejected Anderson Cooper Airs Grievances About Trump Town Hall: 'It Is Happening Again'
Elon Musk Introduces New CEO of Twitter - Then Announces a Powerful Role for Himself
Ted Cruz Goes Berserk on Rude Reporter During News Conference at Border: 'Do You Know Anything?'
See more...

Conversation