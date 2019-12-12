SECTIONS
Deleted Tlaib Tweet Blames White Supremacy for Alleged Black Hebrew Israelite Attack on Jews

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) participates in a House Oversight and Reform Sub-Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 24, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesRep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) participates in a House Oversight and Reform Sub-Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 24, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 12, 2019 at 11:52am
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan blamed “white supremacy” for the shooting rampage in New Jersey on Tuesday that left four victims, including two Jewish Americans, dead.

However, the alleged perpetrators of the crime at a kosher market in Jersey City were African-American and have reportedly been connected to the Black Hebrew Israelites, a black supremacy organization.

Tlaib posted on Thursday morning in response to the murder spree, “This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills.”

The congresswoman deleted the tweet after multiple Twitter users pointed out the suspected killers were not, in fact, white supremacists.

To add insult to injury for Tlaib, even the liberal Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Black Hebrew Israelites as a hate group.

The New York Times reported that 47-year-old David N. Anderson, one of the two suspects killed by law enforcement officers, “had posted anti-Semitic and anti-police screeds on internet forums in the past.”

Of the Black Hebrew Israelites, the SPLC’s Heidi Beirich told The Times, “They mostly trade in anti-Semitism; they view Jews as impostors.”

Do you think Tlaib's tweet was bigoted?

“They call them sometimes devilish impostors or devils, because they think of themselves as the true Israelites,” she added.

Fox News reported that Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, who is Jewish, called the murders of Moshe Deutsch, 24, and Mindy Ferencz, 31, a “hate crime.”

He tweeted Wednesday, “We shouldn’t parse words. To stop hate + anti-semitism we need to call it out QUICKLY for what it is.”

“Some will say don’t call it anti-semitism or a hate crime till a longer review but being Jewish myself + the grandson of holocaust survivors I know enough to call it what this is.”

In response to Tlaib’s false “white supremacy” tweet, The Daily Wire’s Amanda Presto wondered, “Do you think she’ll post a new tweet that says, ‘black supremacy kills’?

David Rubin, host of The Rubin Report, responded to Tlaib, “The killers were black supremacists, @RashidaTlaib.”

“But you know that, it just doesn’t compute with the progressive mind virus so you have to lie. And the lapdog media won’t say a word.”

It is extremely curious two days after the incident happened, Tlaib couldn’t get her facts straight.

The problem with liberals like the congresswoman is that they view everything through the filter of race, and specifically white supremacy, which in this case led her to spread disinformation on social media.

Tlaib is among the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Imagine if a white member of Congress had blamed the Jersey City attack on radical Islamists, when all the evidence clearly showed the claim to be false.

The lawmaker would be excoriated in the media as a bigot, and rightly so.

Tlaib deserves the same treatment.

Her tweet was bigoted.

Rep. Tlaib, it’s time to see things as they are, instead of how your distorted worldview perceives them to be.

Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







