Tech billionaire Michael Dell speaks as his wife Susan Dell and President Donald Trump look on while making an announcement about "Trump accounts" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Tech billionaire Michael Dell speaks as his wife Susan Dell and President Donald Trump look on while making an announcement about "Trump accounts" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Dell CEO Announces Massive Donation to Fund Trump Accounts for 25 Million American Children

 By Randy DeSoto  December 2, 2025 at 1:54pm
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife Susan Dell announced on Tuesday that they will be contributing $6.25 billion to the new “Trump Accounts” of 25 million children.

A lesser-known provision of the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed in July “creates a new class of investment account in the tax code. Every American born between 2025 and 2028 automatically receives an account with $1,000 from the U.S. Treasury, which will be invested in a low-cost index fund,” Axios reported at the time.

The money is the property of the child, held in custodial trust until he or she is 18, when it changes into a traditional retirement account and can be used for higher education or other purposes.

The Dells said in a news release, “This automatic $1,000 deposit by the federal government gives every American newborn a transformative head start.”

When discussing the program this summer, President Donald Trump said that the accounts “will be open for additional private contributions each year from family, friends, parents, employers, churches, private foundations, and more.”

Additionally, all Americans under 18 but born before 2025 are eligible to have an account set up for their benefit, but will not receive the $1,000 in seed money from the federal government.

“Extensive research shows that children with savings accounts are more likely to graduate high school and college, buy a home, start a business, and are less likely to be incarcerated,” Trump said.

The Dells’ pledged contribution will incentivize people to set up their own accounts for children who are not newborns, and therefore will not have one opened automatically with the $1,000 from the Treasury Department.

“Through our charitable funds, we are thrilled to be contributing $6.25 billion to seed 25 million additional accounts with $250 each,” they said. “These deposits will reach the accounts of most children age 10 and under who were born prior to the qualifying date for the federal newborn contribution.”

“From our years of experience in supporting education, health, and financial stability programs, we know that this program will give young Americans more than a savings account. It will give them momentum. It will give them confidence and opportunity,” the Dells added.

Michael Dell told CNBC, “We want to help the children that weren’t part of the government program.”

The outlet reported that their contributions will go to ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less.

“What we hope is that every child sees a future worth saving for it,” Dell said. “You think about the compounding effect of a program like this in 10, 20, 30 years on millions of children. That’s what gets us excited.”

Parents must open a Trump account for their children to receive the $250 contribution.

Dell suggested that the accounts may create a new form of philanthropy in the U.S, telling Axios in July “that he could envision wealthy individuals choosing to make major gifts to entire ZIP codes or other geographies, via a mechanism that the Treasury Department has been charged with developing.”

“The ability of families, friends, benefactors, and employers to match the government’s generosity amplifies the life-changing potential of this initiative,” Dell said.

Forbes reported this summer that at 18, the beneficiary can pull up to 50 percent of the account’s value.

The person then has access to the full amount at age 25 for “qualified purposes, including small business loans and higher education, before gaining full control of the entire balance at 30 for any use.”

