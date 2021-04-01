The CEO of Delta Air Lines came out swinging on Wednesday against Georgia’s allegedly racist new election security law, but neglected to mention that his airline has never once fought the federal government with regard to requiring that his airline’s passengers prove their identities.

Under federal regulations, you can’t get on a Delta flight — or any flight — without proper identification. Delta CEO Ed Bastian didn’t mention that when he issued a memo involving his company in the left’s racially charged identity politics to attack Georgians.

Bastian simply spewed nonsense, repeating Democratic Party talking points with regard to claiming that the idea that voters ought to prove they are who they say they are is essentially an act of racist voter suppression.

“Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a sweeping voting reform act that could make it harder for many Georgians, particularly those in our Black and Brown communities, to exercise their right to vote,” Bastian wrote in a memo to his employees, CNBC reported.

“Since the bill’s inception, Delta joined other major Atlanta corporations to work closely with elected officials from both parties, to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill,” Bastian continued. “We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed.

“However, I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.”

The apparently “woke” CEO just had to let the world know that a company, which is tasked simply with getting passengers safely from point A to point B, isn’t pleased with how Georgia intends to secure its elections.

Bastian then called critics of the state’s 2020 Swiss-cheese voting procedures liars.

“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true … Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights,” he added.

Here’s an interesting fact: You can’t fly Delta without an ID, which apparently makes Bastian both a hypocrite and a racist. So, why hasn’t Bastian issued a work stoppage until the Transportation Security Administration abolishes its obviously racist identification requirements?

The Democratic Party has attempted to convince the national public for years that minority Americans are not smart or capable enough to obtain state-issued identification. That’s actually pretty racist. If that were true, then logic would tell us Democrats also believe that minority Americans, and black Americans in particular, are not intelligent enough to qualify for air travel.

But none of this is about racism, as Bastian would like us to believe. It’s about leaving our elections vulnerable to malfeasance. It’s about leftist corporate America sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong. Shut up and fly.

What is in Georgia’s election security law? It’s very simple, actually.

S.B. 202, also called the Election Integrity Act, requires all voters provide a driver’s license or other state ID to request and then submit an absentee ballot. Additionally, the bill aims to ensure that ballot drop boxes are secure and continues to ensure that voters must present proper identification when casting a ballot in person.

RELATED: Biden Hit with 4-Pinocchio Fact Check for Wildly Outlandish Claims About GA Election Law

What is so racist about that? Absolutely nothing. But it does ensure elections are more secure, which is why the left hates it and will shriek over its alleged prejudice.

Bastian’s stance backfired after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hit back with a statement of his own, pointing out Delta’s essential hypocrisy, both during the law’s development and in its own business practices.

“At no point did Delta share any opposition to expanding early voting, strengthening voter ID measures, increasing the use of secure drop boxes statewide, and making it easier for local election officials to administer elections — which is exactly what this bill does,” Kemp said in the statement.

“The last time I flew Delta, I had to present my photo ID. Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists.”

Bastian is a very hollow and transparent man, based on reading his absurd and whitewashed corporate statement. Unless the Delta CEO takes his identification fight to the federal government, he should be considered a corporate hypocrite — until proven otherwise.

In the meantime, prospective Delta passengers should alternate means of travel whenever possible: Another airline possibly, or traveling on the ground. Taking a personal vehicle has its benefits, too, even if takes a day or two longer than a plane trip.

It’s a beautiful country out there.

