Share
News
A Delta Air Lines plane prepares to land at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on March 7, 2026.
A Delta Air Lines plane prepares to land at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on March 7, 2026. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Delta Yanks Away Special Privilege for Members of Congress Due to TSA Shutdown

 By Joe Saunders  March 24, 2026 at 9:14am
Share

The Democrat-induced nightmare at American airports could be hitting home for members of Congress.

Delta Air Lines, headquartered in Atlanta, is suspending a specialty service desk for federal lawmakers — until the Transportation Security Administration is fully funded.

The airline, Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Patricia Murphy wrote, is apparently “just as fed up as the rest of us.”

“Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta,” Delta said in a statement Murphy quoted.

“Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.”

American air travelers have been under increasing strain since congressional Democrats refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security — which includes the TSA.

TSA agents missed their first full paycheck March 13, according to The Hill.

They won’t be receiving another until the impasse is resolved, which has led to agents quitting or calling out of work — which has in turn led to nightmarish security lines at airports.

Members of Congress can be immune to those headaches, thanks to perks like Delta’s service desk.

News that the airline is suspending the service drew cheers on social media.

Related:
BREAKING: Trump Ends DHS Payment Freeze Without Congress, Issues Immediate Orders to New DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin

Delta’s move comes after the Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would prohibit members of Congress from skipping airport security lines manned by the TSA.

“The perk is just one of a bundle that have made flying a lot easier for the frequent flyers in Congress, who often are on an airplane twice a week or more commuting to Washington and back,” Murphy wrote.

“Along with skipping the lines, some members of Congress also request local police escorts to their gates. And they all get access to major airlines’ dedicated Congressional service desks to book trips, make last-minute changes, and even reserve seats on one, two or three flights on the same day, depending on congressional vote schedules.

“In regular times, these could be seen as prudent security measures for high-profile flyers or simply good customer service for some of the airlines’ best customers. But taken together, they also inoculate Congress from the chaos Washington is causing.”

At Delta at any rate, that inoculation is going to be on hold until the impasse over DHS funding is resolved.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Bombshell Report: US Intel Finds Ukrainian Messages Detailing Plot to Swing Election Toward Biden
Days Before Iran Strikes, DOJ Charged Silicon Valley Engineers in Case Involving Tech Secrets Sent to Tehran
Delta Yanks Away Special Privilege for Members of Congress Due to TSA Shutdown
With Midterms and Trump's Future on the Line, GOP Brags 7-1 Cash Advantage Over Debt-Saddled Democrats
Supreme Court May Be Poised to Strike Down Acceptance of Mail-In Ballots After Election Day, Following Oral Argument Comments
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation