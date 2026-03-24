Delta Yanks Away Special Privilege for Members of Congress Due to TSA Shutdown

The Democrat-induced nightmare at American airports could be hitting home for members of Congress.

Delta Air Lines, headquartered in Atlanta, is suspending a specialty service desk for federal lawmakers — until the Transportation Security Administration is fully funded.

The airline, Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Patricia Murphy wrote, is apparently “just as fed up as the rest of us.”

NEWS that Congressional staff are not going to like- Delta is suspending its special congressional desk service for members of Congress until the shutdown is over. @ajc https://t.co/q2w4VIkK7p pic.twitter.com/sXnnZFOz4G — Patricia Murphy (@MurphyAJC) March 24, 2026

“Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta,” Delta said in a statement Murphy quoted.

“Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.”

American air travelers have been under increasing strain since congressional Democrats refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security — which includes the TSA.

TSA agents missed their first full paycheck March 13, according to The Hill.

They won’t be receiving another until the impasse is resolved, which has led to agents quitting or calling out of work — which has in turn led to nightmarish security lines at airports.

Members of Congress can be immune to those headaches, thanks to perks like Delta’s service desk.

News that the airline is suspending the service drew cheers on social media.

Excellent news! This is long overdue! — Margaret OBrien (@Maggiob2016) March 24, 2026

Should never have existed in the first place. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2026

DO THIS FOR EVERY SHUT DOWN!!! Congress needs to feel the same pain as the rest of us! — KH (@futureblues) March 24, 2026

Delta’s move comes after the Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would prohibit members of Congress from skipping airport security lines manned by the TSA.

“The perk is just one of a bundle that have made flying a lot easier for the frequent flyers in Congress, who often are on an airplane twice a week or more commuting to Washington and back,” Murphy wrote.

“Along with skipping the lines, some members of Congress also request local police escorts to their gates. And they all get access to major airlines’ dedicated Congressional service desks to book trips, make last-minute changes, and even reserve seats on one, two or three flights on the same day, depending on congressional vote schedules.

“In regular times, these could be seen as prudent security measures for high-profile flyers or simply good customer service for some of the airlines’ best customers. But taken together, they also inoculate Congress from the chaos Washington is causing.”

At Delta at any rate, that inoculation is going to be on hold until the impasse over DHS funding is resolved.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.