Delusional: Michelle Obama Says People Across the World Feel Barack Is 'Their President'

Barack Obama isn’t the president of the United States anymore — much to the chagrin of liberals everywhere, I’m sure. However, during an appearance last week, his wife said that there are plenty of people around the world who wish he was “their president.”

The remark came during the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology on Tuesday when former first lady Michelle Obama said the 44th president’s library could have been built anywhere across the globe. It’s being built in Jackson Park in Chicago, mind you, but it could have been anywhere.

“There’s power in the selection of Jackson Park,” Michelle said.

“Barack and I don’t do things incidentally,” she said. “There’s a strategy.

“Barack’s presidential library could have been anywhere in the world because there are so many people who feel like he is their president all over the world.”

“New York wanted it,” she said. “Hawaii wants it. Because it’s also an economic engine, right. Because it will be a visited presidential library.”

I know President Donald Trump gets a lot of flak for allegedly being a narcissist, but at what point has he ever suggested his presidential library, when he’s done, could be anywhere in the world because people around the globe love him so much?

I can see it now: “I could build my library anywhere. It would be so great for the world. So great.” Cue the Russia jokes, cue the ginned-up outrage, cue all of that.

Michelle Obama says her husband could build his library anywhere in the world because “there are so many people who feel like he is their president all over the world”? Eh, we’ll let it slide. This got almost zero play in the media.

Of course, since Barack Obama made his remarks about cancel culture, maybe he’s not going to be as universally beloved.

Well, whatever. I’m never surprised at the subtle narcissism of the Obamas, nor am I shocked when it gets ignored or even cosigned by the media.

That being said, we shouldn’t pretend it’s a good thing that the former first lady is saying there are people around the world who want Barack Obama to be their president. The only place that ought to count is the United States.

On Nov. 8, 2016, the people of the United States took a vote on whether they wanted to continue down the path we’d been on for eight years under Obama or whether we wanted a change.

We all know how that vote went. That’s the important part. The rest is just noise — and in this case, very delusional noise.

