Delusional Rocker Neil Young Gifts Music Catalog to Greenland, Claims It Will Help Them Cope With Trump

Singer-songwriter Neil Young’s narcissism knows no bounds.

As speculation continues to swirl as to whether or not the United States will acquire Greenland, the musician and leftist activist thinks he has found a way to help the good people of the territory cope with the looming threat of President Donald Trump sweeping them up into his mighty empire — give them all his music for free.

Rolling Stone reported Monday that Young’s website has not only his music, but also live performances, concert films, and outtakes.

Prices are anywhere from $24.99 to $99.99 annually, but Greenland is getting it all for free. Young explained via the site, “I’m honored to give a free year’s access to neilyoungarchives.com to all of our friends in Greenland.”

“I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government,” he added.

“It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of Peace and Love,” Young said.

“All the music I made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free was long as you are in Greenland. We do hope other organizations will follow in the spirit of our example.”

This news comes after Young announced he was remaining steadfast in keeping his music off Amazon due to owner Jeff Bezos becoming more friendly with Trump. Per Rolling Stone, he commented, “My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos.”

“My position is unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term, but I think the message I am sending is important and clear. Thanks for buying music locally and from independent digital services.”

Is Young a talented artist who has made great music over the years? Certainly, but this is a bit much. It’s as if he thinks his music diplomacy is going to drive a wedge between Trump and Greenland.

In August, Young released “Big Crime,” a song where he complains about the president and calls him a fascist.

It’s all part of his effort to stay relevant. At 80, Young perceives his anti-Trump message will play well with audiences, forgetting they’ve had that same message rammed down their throats for a decade.

It’s a move that makes you wonder — Who asked for this? Who is actually that enthusiastic about Neil Young?

In 2014, U2 and Apple collaborated to put their 13th album “Songs of Innocence” on what US Magazine reported was over 500 million devices across 119 countries. Users were “gifted” an album they didn’t ask for from a band they might not have liked or even have heard of.

Throwing your music in someone’s face is not going to make them a fan.

It’s yet to be determined whether Greenland will have renewed enthusiasm against Trump after learning they can hear “Harvest Moon” for free.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.