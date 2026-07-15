Dem Activist Harry Sisson Proves How Violent Leftists Are, Predicts Charlie Kirk Statue in NYC Won't Last 10 Minutes

A statue to memorialize late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is scheduled to be placed in New York City.

But Democrat activists like Harry Sisson know it will not be there long, recognizing that their side is too intolerant and violent to allow it.

Kirk was assassinated during a TPUSA event on Sept. 10, 2025, being brutally slain in front of supporters and detractors alike on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. This was a vicious act against a promising 31-year-old activist who was only guilty of exercising his First Amendment rights.

He is most remembered in the manner Italian artist Sergio Furnari has chosen to depict him — seated and holding a microphone. Radar Online reported that Furnari plans to unveil his work in New York City on Sept. 10, the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s death.

Furnari posted to social media platform Instagram about the project, writing that it would specifically be put in Times Square.

Sisson responded to discussion of the project on social media.

For the uninitiated, this is a young man who has made his name in Democrat circles by supporting nearly every cause they’ve put forth and opposing President Donald Trump and Republicans no matter the circumstances.

Do you agree that New Yorkers would destroy a statue honoring Charlie Kirk? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (103 Votes) No: 6% (6 Votes)

He is firmly entrenched in leftist thought, and from his reaction to the statue, he understands how violent his fellow ideologues can be.

“They’re putting it in TIMES SQUARE??? I give the statue maybe 10 minutes,” Sisson wrote in response to the footage.

They’re putting it in TIMES SQUARE??? I give the statue maybe 10 minutes https://t.co/MuMLs5gskW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 14, 2026

Just 10 minutes until what exactly?

Is Sisson acknowledging that the left is so intolerant and deranged that they cannot stand the sight of a statue?

Their favorite pastime is rioting and vandalizing property, as anyone following the chaos that unfolded during the summer of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death will remember.

New York City is a blue paradise. Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a Democrat.

The state’s electoral votes nearly always go to the Democratic presidential candidate.

The only explanation is that Sisson is referring to people who vote like him acting like criminals and degenerates because they hate someone who said words they disagree with for a living.

Just days after Kirk’s passing, a memorial created at the University of North Carolina Wilmington was defaced by a few leftist students who decided to cover it in a new coat of paint.

This was reported by Fox News on Sept. 16, 2025. These people could not even wait a week before dishonoring his memory.

So, yes, 10 minutes is not out of the question for the statue. Respect for the dead or any shred of class or decency is beyond Sisson’s cohort.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.