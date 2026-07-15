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Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah.
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Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson - The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty Images)

Dem Activist Harry Sisson Proves How Violent Leftists Are, Predicts Charlie Kirk Statue in NYC Won't Last 10 Minutes

 By Samuel Short  July 15, 2026 at 5:59am
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A statue to memorialize late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is scheduled to be placed in New York City.

But Democrat activists like Harry Sisson know it will not be there long, recognizing that their side is too intolerant and violent to allow it.

Kirk was assassinated during a TPUSA event on Sept. 10, 2025, being brutally slain in front of supporters and detractors alike on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. This was a vicious act against a promising 31-year-old activist who was only guilty of exercising his First Amendment rights.

He is most remembered in the manner Italian artist Sergio Furnari has chosen to depict him — seated and holding a microphone. Radar Online reported that Furnari plans to unveil his work in New York City on Sept. 10, the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s death.

Furnari posted to social media platform Instagram about the project, writing that it would specifically be put in Times Square.

Sisson responded to discussion of the project on social media.

For the uninitiated, this is a young man who has made his name in Democrat circles by supporting nearly every cause they’ve put forth and opposing President Donald Trump and Republicans no matter the circumstances.

Do you agree that New Yorkers would destroy a statue honoring Charlie Kirk?

He is firmly entrenched in leftist thought, and from his reaction to the statue, he understands how violent his fellow ideologues can be.

“They’re putting it in TIMES SQUARE??? I give the statue maybe 10 minutes,” Sisson wrote in response to the footage.

Just 10 minutes until what exactly?

Related:
As the Hearing Wraps, Let's Remember Charlie Kirk for the Modern-Day Thomas Paine That He Was

Is Sisson acknowledging that the left is so intolerant and deranged that they cannot stand the sight of a statue?

Their favorite pastime is rioting and vandalizing property, as anyone following the chaos that unfolded during the summer of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death will remember.

New York City is a blue paradise. Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a Democrat.

The state’s electoral votes nearly always go to the Democratic presidential candidate.

The only explanation is that Sisson is referring to people who vote like him acting like criminals and degenerates because they hate someone who said words they disagree with for a living.

Just days after Kirk’s passing, a memorial created at the University of North Carolina Wilmington was defaced by a few leftist students who decided to cover it in a new coat of paint.

This was reported by Fox News on Sept. 16, 2025. These people could not even wait a week before dishonoring his memory.

So, yes, 10 minutes is not out of the question for the statue. Respect for the dead or any shred of class or decency is beyond Sisson’s cohort.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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