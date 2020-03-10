Dem Adviser Threatens 'Scorched-Earth' Attack on Trump Family if GOP Brings Up Hunter Biden

Tim O’Brien, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign adviser, threatened a “scorched-earth response” aimed at President Donald Trump’s family if Republicans choose to focus on Hunter Biden.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” over the weekend, O’Brien said that if the GOP continues to investigate and discuss former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Democrats would engage in a media attack against Trump’s children “unlike anything they’ve experienced thus far.”

“The Trump family are epic grifters, and this goes back generations,” O’Brien said.

“Fred Trump made his money by intersecting with both the federal and state government in New York. Donald came up through New York, intersecting with local government and in Atlantic City.

“Now they’re now in the White House and all of them are dipping their faces into the till.”

MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid pointed out that Ivanka Trump had received three Chinese trademarks for jewelry, handbags and spa services on the same day that she and her father dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in April 2017.

O’Brien responded that it’s important for the American people to understand “how rampant the financial conflicts of interest are among Trump’s children and the president himself.”

“If the Republicans really want to make an issue out of Hunter Biden, which is very low-hanging fruit that I don’t think most Democratic voters care about anyway, there is going to be a scorched-earth response aimed at all of the Trump children that is unlike anything they’ve experienced thus far in the media,” he said.

As the Democratic presidential nomination front-runner, Biden and his son have once again come to the forefront of discussions about alleged corruption while Biden was vice president.

Within the past year, questions have emerged over Hunter Biden’s activities as a well-paid member of the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was the point man for the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

People have also questioned Joe Biden’s role in having a prosecutor fired who had investigated Burisma. Biden later bragged about having that prosecutor fired.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted an article from The Daily Caller that reported Hunter Biden had actually cited his father’s political connections to try to land a teaching gig at UCLA’s law school.

It’s almost like the whole Biden family is entity dependent on Joe holding public office? EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden touted connections in 2019 while pitching UCLA Law on letting him teach drug policy course | The Daily Caller https://t.co/P8wteom4tW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2020

In an interview with Axios, Trump Jr. also pointed out the differences between the Trump children and Hunter Biden.

“I was an international businessperson before my father got into politics,” he said. “That’s what we did. I’m not gonna say I haven’t benefited from my father’s last name, just like Hunter Biden did. It would be foolish to say that. But, I haven’t benefited from my father’s taxpayer-funded office.

“Hunter Biden, his father becomes VP, all of a sudden he goes over to Ukraine and he’s making 83 grand a month,” Trump said. “We stopped doing any new international business deals when my father won the presidency.”

