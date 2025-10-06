Dem AG Candidate Who Wanted to Murder GOP Rep Also Wanted Head of Cop Who Donated to Rittenhouse Defense

These days, Democrats have lost the capacity to shock us with their inhumanity.

Indeed, our coexistence with them seems so uneasy at present that each fresh instance of their hatred and rage merely adds to a lengthening catalog and leaves us searching the annals of history for some guidance on how best to interpret and respond to their behavior.

For instance, to no one’s surprise, it turns out that Democratic Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones, in addition to openly fantasizing about the murder of a political opponent, once tried to have a police officer in Norfolk, Virginia, fired for sending an encouraging note and a $25 donation to Kyle Rittenhouse.

On Aug. 25, 2020, the 17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, during Black Lives Matter-related riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin charged the teenager with more than a half-dozen crimes, including first-degree reckless homicide. In November 2021, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges.

“God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong,” Lt. William K. Kelly III’s message to Rittenhouse read, per the state politics-focused Virginia Scope.

“We have to get to the bottom of this reported conduct, which is utterly disgusting,” Jones said of Kelly at the time. “If these allegations are true, Officer Kelly must resign from the Norfolk Police Department immediately.”

“Should he not resign, he must be terminated,” Jones continued.

Of course, demanding a police officer’s termination qualifies as comparatively mild for a bloodthirsty Democrat like Jones.

“On August 8, 2022 I had a text conversation with Jay Jones, what he said was not just disturbing but disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office,” Republican Virginia House Delegate Carrie Coyner said in a story published Friday by National Review. “Jay Jones wished violence on the children of a colleague and joked about shooting [former Republican Virginia House Speaker] Todd Gilbert. It’s disgusting and unbecoming of any public official.”

Meanwhile, as of this writing, Democrats had yet to withdraw their endorsement of Jones.

“The fact that the Democratic Party believes that endorsing someone who fantasizes about the murder of his political opponent’s children… …is BETTER than letting a Republican win Tells you everything you need to know about Democrats today,” former U.S. Department of Energy nuclear scientist Matt Van Swol wrote on the social media platform X.

“I don’t know where we go from here,” he added.

The fact that the Democratic Party believes that endorsing someone who fantasizes about the murder of his political opponent’s children… …is BETTER than letting a Republican win Tells you everything you need to know about Democrats today. I don’t know where we go from here. pic.twitter.com/9vJ8H3sO41 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 5, 2025

Elsewhere, one Virginia Democrat organization issued a statement, which “reaffirms its full support or Jay Jones for Attorney General.”

That prompted Jennica Pounds, a data analysis who goes by the name “DataRepublican” on X, to remind users of who Democrats really are and what they want.

“This is why Charlie Kirk died,” Pounds wrote. “Do not let this go.”

This is why Charlie Kirk died. Do not let this go. https://t.co/GVV3qMpa7U — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 5, 2025

Indeed, no one should let go of what led to the assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk last month. Since the political ascent of President Donald Trump, Democrats and their minions in the establishment media have spent the better part of a decade casually and deliberately fostering a culture of violence.

Furthermore, no one should let go — in fact, most of us will probably remember forever — Democrats’ reactions to Kirk’s murder, which ranged from shameful slander to demonic glee.

Of course, only continued trust in good people and the political process can avert the violence that extreme leftists crave.

For instance, a poll conducted late last month showed Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s governorship, surging in her race against Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Moreover, that poll came out before the report about Jones’ homicidal fantasies.

Now, the Republican candidate looks to capitalize on that report with a powerful new campaign ad posted Sunday to X.

🚨 NEW AD: Jay Jones dreamed of murdering two young kids and their dad over politics—and Abigail Spanberger wants him to be attorney general. pic.twitter.com/RoipSKn436 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 5, 2025

So how should conservatives and Christians respond to all this, particularly after Kirk’s murder? A famous article, penned in the early years of the Cold War, offers guidance.

In 1947, U.S. diplomat George Kennan published “The Sources of Soviet Conduct,” wherein he warned Americans not to misinterpret Communists’ behavior.

“[T]here can never be on Moscow’s side any sincere assumption of a community of aims between the Soviet Union and powers which are regarded as capitalist. It must invariably be assumed in Moscow that the aims of the capitalist world are antagonistic to the Soviet regime, and therefore to the interests of the peoples it controls,” Kennan wrote.

“If the Soviet Government occasionally sets its signature to documents which would indicate the contrary,” he continued, “this is to be regarded as a tactical manoeuvre permissible in dealing with the enemy (who is without honor) and should be taken in the spirit of caveat emptor. Basically, the antagonism remains.”

In short, that passage from Kennan should help us in understanding and dealing with modern Democrats. For the sake of their electoral prospects, they might disavow Jones.

“But we should not be misled by tactical manoeuvres,” Kennan later wrote.

In other words, even if Democrats withdraw endorsements of Jones, it makes little difference at this point. After all, Kirk’s assassination showed us their true colors. They have repeatedly told us that they would use violence against us if they could. We should believe them.

