Share
News

Dem-Appointed Judge Lets Convict Walk — He's Now Accused of Kidnapping a Mom and Her Kids

 By Jack Davis  August 13, 2025 at 9:49am
Share

A Kentucky man who was sentenced to 14 years in prison last year but was put back on the street five months after his sentencing has been arrested after a Louisville woman and her children were kidnapped at knifepoint.

Armond Langford. 32, was arrested Friday after a six-hour manhunt, according to WHAS-TV.

Before his arrest, a woman and her two children were kidnapped. The woman said she was forced to drive to a bank as Langford demanded $20,000.

“He opened our back door and told them to get in the car…. They got in the car. They drove to the bank. He held a knife at her the whole time, he was telling her to drive faster,” Brandon Strong, husband and father of the victims, told the TV station.

He said his wife was stabbed during the ordeal and was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Langford had been sentenced to 14 years in prison in February 2024 after being convicted on charges of robbing multiple people who were withdrawing cash from ATMs from August 2021 to November 2021.

However, in July 2024, Judge Jessica Green granted a request for what’s called “shock probation,” in which the surprise of being set free is allegedly what keeps a criminal from reoffending.

Green was named to the bench in 2022 by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Louisville council member Anthony Piagentini vented his anger.

“He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple violent armed robberies and then was granted shock probation by a judge. I will find out who that judge was and seek to impeach them. They are responsible for this man terrorizing this family and our community,” he posted on X.

Related:
Idaho Student Killer Complaining to Guards as Fellow Inmates Taunt Him Almost 24/7: 'It's Driving Him Crazy'

Karl Price, a former prosecutor and a defense attorney, said that Green’s order had multiple restrictions on Langford, according to WHAS.

“Obviously the judge felt extremely concerned that she needed to put some protections in place,” Price said.

Langford was ordered to stay at his mother’s house and obey her “house rules,” seek outpatient treatment, and be drug tested at random.

The order called for Langford to be put on a “high level of probation supervision.”

“The discretion of Probation and Parole is basically unfettered in these circumstances,” Price said. “When Probation and Parole has that type of authority, that is about as air-tight as you can make it when giving someone a chance.”

Price says he has doubts that there were no signals of what was brewing.

“If I had a crystal ball, I could probably see it in my crystal ball. Somewhere between the judge’s order and today, someone dropped the ball,” Price said.

Langford is charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping-adult, kidnapping-minor, and first-degree assault, according to WLKY-TV.

“An arrest slip says Langford held the knife to the woman’s throat as she drove to the bank,” the news outlet reported.

“Langford got an unknown amount of money, then ran away from the scene.”

Police blocked off a nearby neighborhood, and later arrested Langford under an overpass.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Judges Crush Dems' Last Hope to Save USAID Funding as Federal Agencies Face 'Existential Financial Harm'
Dem-Appointed Judge Lets Convict Walk — He's Now Accused of Kidnapping a Mom and Her Kids
Toronto Film Fest Reportedly Bans Oct. 7 Doc for Using Video of Hamas Murdering Jews Without Terrorists' Permission
Nearly Two Dozen Arrested by Feds in DC on First Day of Trump Takeover — Suspected Murderer Included
Rubio Weighs In on LGBT Woman's Controversial Portrayal of Jesus — Reminds Christians We Thrive When Persecuted
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation