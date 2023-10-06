A New York appeals judge paused a judge’s order canceling former President Donald Trump’s business licenses Friday while denying his effort to postpone the trial.

Judge Peter Moulton, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, paused part of a Sept. 26 ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron that ordered some of Trump’s business certificates to be cancelled.

Trump asked the appeals court Friday morning to pause Engoron’s ruling, which found that he committed fraud by exaggerating the value of his worth and assets.

Moulton denied Trump’s other request to pause the civil fraud trial while they appeal Engoron’s ruling.

The trial will continue on Tuesday morning, according to ABC News.

Trump’s attorneys argued in their filing Friday that Engoron “clearly does not comprehend the scope of the chaos” the decision created.

“This is everything owned or controlled by the defendant. Once you dissolve you dissolve,” defense attorney Christopher Kise said during a hearing Friday, according to ABC News. “It’s chaos. It’s chaos right now.”

We thank the Appellate Division for staying the NY Attorney General’s and Judge Engoron’s overzealous attempt to cancel our New York business certificates. Judge Engoron’s order erroneously sought to adjudicate the rights of non-party business entities that employ nearly 1,000… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 6, 2023

The Trump Organization thanked the judge for stopping the “overzealous attempt” to cancel its business certificates in a statement posted by Eric Trump.

“Judge Engoron’s order erroneously sought to adjudicate the rights of non-party business entities that employ nearly 1,000 hard-working New Yorkers, have never been accused of any wrongdoing and, were never given their day in court – in clear violation of their fundamental Constitutional rights and Due Process,” the statement said.

“We will continue to vigorously defend our company and our incredible employees from this politically-motivated persecution.”

