Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Saturday tweeted his doubt regarding President Donald Trump winning the state like he did in the 2016 election.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” Shapiro wrote. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.”

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Several conservative pundits and journalists expressed concern about an elected official in a swing state taking such a bold stance.

TRENDING: Twitter Declares Only 7 Mainstream Media Outlets Can Call Election Results Without Warning Labels

Before a single vote has been counted, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General is declaring that Biden has already won and promising to litigate the state into Biden’s corner. https://t.co/JhZ8EVpXhk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 2, 2020

1. The attorney general of Pennsylvania is a left-wing POS, who is trying to set the stage to claim a Trump win in PA is illegitimate. He has done all he can to undermine existing state law to help his buddy Biden. https://t.co/YikvuwXECT — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

The sitting Attorney General of Pennsylvania stating that the outcome of the election in his state is predetermined 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/Rj9wozyWqQ — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 2, 2020

Considering this election to be “predetermined,” as The Spectator editor Amber Athey suggests, is highly irresponsible.

Looking back to Trump’s narrow margin of victory in the Rust Belt in 2016, Pennsylvania could determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

A recent court decision in Pennsylvania will also create delays in the ballot counting process, putting increased scrutiny on the state.

“The United States Supreme Court earlier this week refused to decide on a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allowed the state to count ballots postmarked on November 3 and received three days later,” Hayat Norimine of the Sightline Institute reported.

RELATED: Fact Check: No, Joe Biden Won't 'Shut Down the Virus' - Stop Misleading Americans

The Supreme Court was responding to a state court decision made in September.

#BREAKING NEWS: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has sided with Democrats, extending the mail-in ballot deadline to three days after Election Day. https://t.co/PpHQO8Y1V3 pic.twitter.com/PxWe8RFHyX — KDKA (@KDKA) September 17, 2020

This delay could result in legal battles where Shapiro may need to be involved, especially if the presidential election is not decisive.

But even if Shapiro is not involved in any legal proceedings, his comment could potentially suppress voters in the state — if someone sees his tweet and thinks that the election is already decided, it may discourage them from going out to vote.

Will President Donald Trump win re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (732 Votes) 2% (12 Votes)

According to WHYY, by Friday, 9 million Pennsylvanians had registered to vote and over 2 million absentee or mail-in ballots had been returned in the state, with two-thirds being from registered Democrats. Republicans seem to be more likely to vote in person, so that is not surprising.

In terms of polling, Biden has a 2.9 percent average polling lead, according to RealClearPolitics.

Though Shapiro does not seem to know it, amidst the tough battle for Pennsylvania, the voters are the ones who ultimately decide, not the attorney general.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.