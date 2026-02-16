Dem Auditor Sues Her Own Party Amid $12M Fraud Bombshell: 'What Are They Hiding?'

Yet another blue state is seeing more allegations of political stonewalling amid multi-million dollar welfare fraud

For months, investigators have been hauling in suspects as they follow the money trail through social services agencies that bilked Minnesota out of billions of dollars.

Now, a state auditor in Massachusetts is battling political headwinds from fellow Democrats as she tries to see what fraud might lurk at the legislative level, according to Fox News.

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio said she has already found $12 million in potential fraud and wants to dig deeper, using a voter-approved law as her weapon.

“What are they hiding? If there’s nothing to hide, open up the doors, let the sun shine in. Let’s do this audit,” she said on the Fox News show “Saturday in America.”

DiZoglio is going to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to enforce a 2024 ballot measure that passed with 72 percent support which lets her audit the state’s legislature.

After examining various programs, the Massachusetts State Auditor’s Office identified almost $12 million in alleged fraud in fiscal year 2025.

Her best step was to audit the legislature, but leaders there will not share documents and the state attorney general’s office will not push for their release.

“This is something that 72 percent of voters came out to support, crossing party lines,” she said.

“You had progressive Democrats joining together with conservative Republicans. And essentially saying that they want this audit to get done,” she said.

“This is about transparency and accountability,” DiZoglio added, saying that oversight of state contracts is needed.

“This is not about whether you support the right or the left. This is coming together and getting access to documents that should be a matter of public record,” she continued.

She noted that she is not out to destroy programs, but to make them effective and efficient.

“A lot of people rely on these programs,” she said. “But folks who are committing fraud need to be held accountable. We need to root out that waste, fraud and abuse so that these systems are working as they should and people truly in need get these services.”

In a news release, DiZoglio said 4,179 fraud investigations were completed in the fiscal year that ended in June.

Investigators found $4.1 million of fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and more than $1.3 million of fraud in the state’s MassHealth health care program.

State Attorney General Joy Campbell said the auditor is out of line, according to WGBH-TV.

“This is another ploy to sidestep the required approval of my office and will bring her no closer to auditing the Legislature,” she said in a statement, per the outlet.

“This filing is not about enforcing the law. In order to enforce the law, she would answer my office’s straightforward questions, including how privileges given to the Legislature in our state constitution nearly 250 years ago impact her authority to audit the Legislature,” she added.

DiZoglio reads the state’s constitution differently.

“The constitution is there to protect the people, not the politicians,” she told Fox News.

