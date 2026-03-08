Share
News
A collection of 3D printed guns and guns that have been modified using 3D printed parts is seen in the National Firearm Reference Vault, which holds thousands of guns, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives National Services Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Sept. 4, 2024.
A collection of 3D printed guns and guns that have been modified using 3D printed parts is seen in the National Firearm Reference Vault, which holds thousands of guns, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives National Services Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Dem. Bill in Colorado Would Make It Illegal to Own Images of Guns That Are Too Detailed

 By Jack Davis  March 8, 2026 at 7:30am
Share

Colorado is moving forward with a bill that could regulate digital records showing citizens how to use a 3D printer to make a gun.

The bill is HB26-1144, and it puts new limits on what a 3D printer could do, according to TechSpot.

The measure would not only ban making a gun or key components of one, but would also criminalize what are called “digital instructions” that can program a machine to make the gun or parts.

The legislation would ban having computer-aided design instructions if they are going to be used to make a gun, or shared with someone else trying to make one.

The Colorado bill treats first offenses as misdemeanors, but later violations become felonies.

The report noted that some states are trying to crack down on the printers themselves so that they cannot be made to produce a gun.

On Friday, the Colorado House moved forward with the bill as Democrats steamrolled Republican objections, according to the The Denver Gazette.

Democrats framed the bill as adding to a 2023 law that banned possessing or selling so-called ghost guns, which are assembled by individuals and do not have a serial number. The bill did not ban making a ghost gun.

Colorado State Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican, said the bill and others like it are “chipping away at a fundamental right that we as Americans have.”

“We are here to represent the voices of those who elected us to serve them,” she said. “That means representing their values, not dictating what their values are and what they cannot do.”

Related:
In an Unexpected SCOTUS Moment, Justice Gorsuch Educated the Court on How Much Founding Fathers Drank - It Was Apparently a Lot

Johnson described the ban on instructions for printing a gun as a type of censorship.

Colorado State Rep. Ron Weinberg, a Republican, said the law is merely feel-good legislation that fails to consider the ease of evading it.

For example, he said, a resident could easily cross state lines to print a firearm, or use a VPN so that no one knows a Colorado resident is downloading banned material.

“There’s no enforcement on this. This is a nothing bill,” he said. “Internet distribution, in case you didn’t know, is borderless. There is no border for the internet.”

As noted by The Denver Post, Colorado lawmakers are also backing a proposal that would ban anyone except for a federally licensed firearm dealer from selling or transferring a firearm barrel.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Shots Fired at US Consulate in Canada in 'Unacceptable Act of Violence'
Trump Promises to Hit Iran '20 Times Harder' if it Doesn't Comply with Demands
Breaking: US to Take Iran Operation to a New Level with 'Most Intense Day of Strikes'
US Not Happy with Israel Over Latest Iran Strikes: Report
Trump Rejects Biden's Executive Privilege Claim, Says It's 'Not in the Best Interests of the United States'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation