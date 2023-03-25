Parler Share
News

Dem Bill Will Allow School Psychologists to 'Kidnap' Kids as Young as 12 - Remove from Homes Without Parental Consent

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2023 at 3:22pm
Parler Share

A California legislative proposal that its sponsor says will increase mental health services for children is being attacked by its opponents as “state-sanctioned kidnapping.”

Democratic Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo said her bill fixes an issue that denies poor kids on the state’s Medi-Cal insurance plan the same coverage as other children.

“[Assembly Bill] 665 is about making sure all young people, regardless if they have private health insurance or are Medi-Cal recipients, have access to mental health resources,” Carrillo said, according to the Sierra Sun Times.

But along the way, parents could become spectators to the treatment of their children.

AB 665 requires “the professional person treating or counseling the minor to consult with the minor before determining whether involvement of the minor’s parent or guardian would be inappropriate.”

Trending:
White House Forced to Make Hilarious Edit to Biden Transcript After He Made Stunning Mistake

The bill allows children as young as 12 to “consent to mental health treatment or counseling on an outpatient basis, or to residential shelter services” if they present a danger to themselves or others or are alleged victims of abuse.

“A professional person offering residential shelter services … shall make their best efforts to notify the parent or guardian of the provision of services,” the bill says.

The bill says parents should be involved “unless … the professional person who is treating or counseling the minor, after consulting with the minor, determines that the involvement would be inappropriate.”

Among the state-approved professionals who could decide what a child needs are credentialed school psychologists.

The group Our Duty has staked out the position that the bill amounts to “state-sanctioned kidnapping,” according to the Post Millennial.

Do you support this bill?

Erin Friday, co-leader of Our Duty, said that if a girl were to tell a counselor that she is a boy, the law could be used to send the child to an “LGBTQ housing facility.”

“The parents will have no idea what happened to their child. … Imagine their fear and anxiety. These parents are criminalized without an accusation, evidence or trial,” Friday wrote in a letter to legislators.

Friday said that under AB 665, “California can steal all of the rights of the parents, and hand over medical and mental health decisions to a child who we do not entrust with any other major decision.”

“These bills are all couched in protecting children from suicide but the opposite results occur when you destabilize them by reinforcing the baseless accusations that a child’s loving parents do not have their best interest in mind,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NHL Owner Charged After Allegedly Strangling His Wife, Is Suspended Indefinitely by League
Dem Bill Will Allow School Psychologists to 'Kidnap' Kids as Young as 12 - Remove from Homes Without Parental Consent
Watch: Weatherman Breaks Down, Starts Praying on Air as Tornado Barrels Toward Town
Gov't Bailout of SVB May Help Chinese Communists Party and Even Biden Family - GOP Congressmen Investigate
Teens Save Baby After Wrong Turn Takes Them Straight to Desperate Mom
See more...

Conversation