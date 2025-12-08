Dem Who Called Trump Admin Boat Strike 'Illegal' Claims She Watched Video, Gets Called Out On It

Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth, 9:33 a.m. Sunday, Eastern Standard Time: “I have seen the video” of the “double-tap” attack on a trafficking boat, and it is “a war crime.”

Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth, 9:34 a.m. Sunday, Eastern Standard Time: Ahahaha, I haven’t actually seen the video, just fooling. But seriously, it is a crime!

How does anyone take these people seriously?

Duckworth, the junior senator from Illinois, is an Army combat veteran, which is why she was brought on to defend those poor narcoterrorists getting narced in the Caribbean by Pentagon strikes. Specifically, she was on to put forward the idea that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had committed war crimes by ordering a so-called “double-tap” strike — an assertion even some in the media have moved away from.

“The problem is, they have not been authorized to be at war. And, by the way, the individuals in that boat were not even aimed at the United States. So, everything that they have done has been illegal. It’s illegal under international law. It’s illegal under the Geneva Convention. And it certainly is even illegal under domestic law,” Duckworth said. “It was essentially murder with that double tap strike.”

Duckworth wasn’t elected until 2016, so she hasn’t really been able to weigh in on this. It would be interesting to see whether she wants former President Barack Obama brought before the Hague for this. Wonder if CNN will ever ask!

Just for the record, Barack Obama authorized at least 542 drone strikes that killed roughly 3,797 people, one estimate says that includes about 324 civilians. Independent counts — including by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) — estimate much larger civilian death… — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) December 2, 2025

But I digress.

Host Dana Bash said that Duckworth had made “a very strong statement, murder,” and asked if what she knew about the strike “constitute[d] a war crime.”

“It is a war crime. It’s illegal. However you put it, it’s all illegal,” Duckworth said. “Look, I have been shot down behind enemy lines. Under the laws of war, if a pilot bails out, he gets shot down, he bails out, he’s in a rubber dinghy in the middle of the ocean, under all the international laws of warfare, you are supposed to help render aid to that individual.”

Bash then asked if she’d seen the video.

“I have seen the video. And it is deeply disturbing,” Duckworth said. “I am mostly concerned with the fact that we are putting our American service men and women in jeopardy here. We’re putting them in jeopardy in case they ever get shot down. We’re putting them in legal jeopardy. They could be brought up in international criminal courts.”

Bash then made sure that Duckworth would confirm the biggie here — that she’d seen the video.

“I just want to make sure that I get this accurate. You have seen the classified video of this particular strike, the first strike, and then the double tap, as it’s known,” Bash said.

“No, I have just seen what’s been available in the media,” Duckworth said.

Oh:

Democrat Tammy Duckworth is CALLED OUT by CNN for lying about the drug strikes: CNN: “Have you seen the video?” DUCKWORTH: “I have seen the video…” CNN: “I just want to make sure…you have seen the classified video…” DUCKWORTH: “No…I have not seen the actual video.” pic.twitter.com/k5601lCDbP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2025

I don’t know if that question could have been more straightforward or the extent to which Duckworth inflated viewers’ impressions with her answer any greater. It was only when Bash asked if she’d seen the classified video did Duckworth say, actually, j/k no, but seriously, I know enough already.

To be fair, credit — for once — to Dana Bash, who didn’t let her get away with another helping of confirmation bias, which is what most of the media has been feeding off of in regards to this story. Nobody seems inclined to talk about, say, other drone strikes from Democratic presidents, or whether or not the reporting has been accurate in regards to whether or not this is a “war crime.”

This has always been about loosing the hounds of media fury upon Hegseth and, by extension, the Trump administration. In an environment like that, the truth becomes a prisoner of war.

