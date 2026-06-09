Dem Campaigner Arrested for Beating 98-Year-Old Man with Metal Chair After Disagreement: Allegation

From the party of tolerance and the city that gave you Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s the “warmth of collectivism,” we give you a Democrat campaign operative allegedly beating a 98-year-old man with a metal chair and broomstick.

Because when you can’t beat them, I guess you beat the heck out of them.

To be fair, we always have the caveat of innocent until proven guilty. That being said, if Tashara Abel did what she was alleged to have done last week, beating voters is how she does business.

According to the New York Post, Abel on Thursday “had been stuffing reelection flyers into mailboxes” in a Brooklyn apartment building for Democratic New York State Committee Member Anthony Beckford.

Abel and the 98-year-old resident — whom the newspaper did not identify — apparently began arguing over the contents of the handouts she was stuffing in the mailboxes.

Who or what provoked it? Neighbors took the side of the man who eventually got beaten.

“He’s a fairly nice guy, so everyone who walks up and down here, either with their kids or are delivering stuff, like, they know who he is,” neighbor Pierre Verna told CBS News. “He’s a good guy, been around for a long time. So, hopefully, he’s alright.”

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Another neighbor called the case “heartbreaking.”

“Why would someone want to do something like that to someone like that?” the neighbor told CBS. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s sad. I don’t know. I’m confused as to why. What was the reason for that?”

There is no reason that jusifies what happened next, according to the criminal complaint: The 27-year-old Abel began punching the nonagenarian in the neck, and then hit him with a wooden broomstick and chair.

Fortunately, the victim only suffered minor injuries. He didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Abel’s response? “He pushed me first, and I pushed him back,” she said, according to the complaint.

“I was doing a lit [campaign literature] job for the candidates that is running back on the ballot for June 23,” she told the New York Post. “So his address is on the paper, and I went there. I rang, nobody answered. I saw a piece of stick at the door and it opened.”

She then said the victim — who was also the building caretaker, according to the New York Post — then asked why she was there.

Meanwhile, the reported that the victim’s wife said her husband had “placed a small stick in the door to keep it open while he went into the garage.

“When he returned, he collided with Abel as she came down the stairs, the wife said.”

Which story do you believe? Well, how much damage do you think that a 98-year-old could do? And whose apartment building were you in? Might an older person be confused as to why you’d entered? Might a rational person have kept outside?

And yet, this story falls upon deaf ears, when it comes to the liberal media. Unlike the New York Post, CBS News didn’t even identify the political party of the politician she was campaigning for. (“Republican” would be every third word if this were a GOP candidate). CBS also included said politician’s non-statement statement about whether or not this woman was indeed volunteering for him as part of his organization.

Beckford is running for re-election as a district leader, according to the New York Post.

“I am currently reviewing the situation to better understand the full circumstances, and I have personally reached out to the voter involved to ensure he is doing well and has the support he needs,” Beckford said in the statement.

“While volunteers may operate independently, anyone associated with my campaign is expected to conduct themselves with respect and professionalism at all times, and if it is determined that an individual connected to my campaign acted inappropriately, appropriate action will be taken.

“We will continue to monitor this matter closely and remain prepared to cooperate with the appropriate authorities as needed, as our priority is maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all residents,” Beckford added.

This all sounds passable until you remember that this is 2026 and political operations — like any other modern institution — have databases full of information about who is doing what and where and when. As a rule, all you need to do is input a name into laptop and you have a yes-or-no answer as to whether an individual is with a campaign in any official capacity.

In short: The fact that Beckford can’t say “no” indicates the answer was “yes.”

And you can’t help but notice the sterile-but-telling verbiage Beckford uses in regard to the man who was beaten: “I have personally reached out to the voter.”

That’s all the victim is: a vote. Sorry our people got a bit too rough with that vote, heh, heh. Not saying that they’re actually my people though.

What’s truly sad? This probably won’t lose him a single vote among the Democratic faithful. That warmth of collectivism at work again!

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