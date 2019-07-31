SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Dem. Candidate Tim Ryan Refuses To Salute Flag During Nat. Anthem at Dem. Debate

×
By Joe Setyon
Published July 30, 2019 at 5:22pm
Print

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan turned some heads just prior to Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

During the playing of the national anthem before the debate started, Ryan was the only one out of 10 Democratic candidates who did not put his hand over his heart.

It sparked quite a reaction on Twitter:

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh Says Trump Is Telling the ‘Absolute Truth’ About Baltimore

Do you think what Ryan did was disrespectful?

RELATED: Biden Declares We Should Look at Imprisoning Heads of Big Businesses That Charge Too Much

It wasn’t immediately clear why Ryan did not put his hand over his heart, but it’s possible he did it in protest.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the trend of protesting the national anthem by kneeling during the 2016 NFL season.

Facing the flag and standing at attention with one’s hand over one’s heart during the playing of the anthem is traditionally seen as a sign of respect for America’s armed forces and military veterans.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Yang Wants To ‘Start Moving Our People to Higher Ground’ as Dem Candidates Panic over Global Warming
Biden Declares We Should Look at Imprisoning Heads of Big Businesses That Charge Too Much
Hot Mic Catches Biden Asking Kamala Harris To ‘Go Easy on Me’
Breaking Report: Osama bin Laden’s Son and Heir Is Dead
Dem Candidate Tim Ryan Didn’t Salute Flag During Anthem, Now Claims He Wasn’t Protesting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×