Dem. Candidate Tim Ryan Refuses To Salute Flag During Nat. Anthem at Dem. Debate

By Joe Setyon
Published July 30, 2019 at 5:22pm
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan turned some heads just prior to Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

During the playing of the national anthem before the debate started, Ryan was the only one out of 10 Democratic candidates who did not put his hand over his heart.

It sparked quite a reaction on Twitter:

It wasn’t immediately clear why Ryan did not put his hand over his heart, but it’s possible he did it in protest.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the trend of protesting the national anthem by kneeling during the 2016 NFL season.

Facing the flag and standing at attention with one’s hand over one’s heart during the playing of the anthem is traditionally seen as a sign of respect for America’s armed forces and military veterans.

Joe Setyon
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
