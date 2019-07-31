Dem. Candidate Tim Ryan Refuses To Salute Flag During Nat. Anthem at Dem. Debate

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan turned some heads just prior to Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.
During the playing of the national anthem before the debate started, Ryan was the only one out of 10 Democratic candidates who did not put his hand over his heart.
It sparked quite a reaction on Twitter:
Advertisement - story continues below
Tim Ryan? No hand over his heart for the anthem? WTF? pic.twitter.com/bnM9LDOfkd
— Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) July 31, 2019
TRENDING: Granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, Found Dead at Age 22
Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
Rep. Tim Ryan the only candidate without his hand over his heart during the national anthem… #DemDebate
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 31, 2019
Do you think what Ryan did was disrespectful?
Tim Ryan? No hand over his heart for the anthem? WTF? pic.twitter.com/bnM9LDOfkd
— Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) July 31, 2019
Tim Ryan just lost points for hands off heart. LOSING! #DemDebate
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 31, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
Tim Ryan is protesting.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 31, 2019
Rep. Tim Ryan didn’t put his hand over his heart during the national anthem. I guess he’s appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 31, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
@TimRyan is the only one without his hand over his heart during the Star Spangled Banner #CNNDebate pic.twitter.com/bRk81yLnmi
— Jim Petras (@jimpetras) July 31, 2019
Tim Ryan with no hand on his heart. Notable. Probably the only notable thing he’ll do tonight. #DemDebate
— Delonté Donray ➒ (@dilemmv) July 31, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
It wasn’t immediately clear why Ryan did not put his hand over his heart, but it’s possible he did it in protest.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the trend of protesting the national anthem by kneeling during the 2016 NFL season.
Nobody took a knee during the anthem but Tim Ryan didn’t have his hand over his heart. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/KfFFMePXXn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
Facing the flag and standing at attention with one’s hand over one’s heart during the playing of the anthem is traditionally seen as a sign of respect for America’s armed forces and military veterans.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.