Dem Candidates Keep Getting Weirder: 'Moderate' TX Dem Played M*********** Pervert Who Was Supposed to Be Cute in Bizarre Video

I’d really hoped that I was beyond talking about Democratic U.S. House candidate Bobby Pulido’s strange public sex habits. As much as I want the guy to lose, I also don’t want to lose my lunch, either.

Thus, when the Tejano music star and the multiple Latin Grammy-winning entertainer got busted for old Twitter posts in which he both linked to pornography and suggested other bored folk search it out, I’d hoped that was the end of it.

After all, it was old stuff, he was supposed to be the new moderate face of the party in Texas, and surely he’d disavow thoughts like his 2014 statement that “It’s impossible to have Twitter and not watch porn.” (I’ve somehow managed, but I guess the Pulido fanbase is a different animal entirely.)

Alas, I was mistaken. Last week, the New York Post unearthed an old music video in which Pulido, who trails incumbent GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz in the polls, played a serial pervert who, among other things, pleasures himself in public.

From the New York Post:

In a music video for his song “Dias de Ayer,” Pulido pantomimed as multiple characters including an exhibitionist, who wraps himself in a red blanket while repeatedly masturbating and even exposing himself to a woman while apparently on a private jet flight. The two-time Latin Grammy winner seemingly caused such a stir with the 2010 video — which also displayed him as a homosexual admirer of the serial exhibitionist figure — that he faced questions from the Mexican press about his sexuality the same month it was released on an eponymous album. “People are opening up more. I can even tell you that when I started my career, I saw the whole situation (of gays) very differently. At first, they said I was gay; there were rumors that I was like that,” Pulido told the outlet El Norte in a translated Spanish language March 2010 interview.

Oh yeah, because this makes him look so much better:







It’s worth noting too that the song “Dias de Ayer,” which translates to “Days of Yesterday,” has little to do with gender-bending onanistic creeps.

The chorus, translated:

How I miss those days of yesterday!

Oh, how I miss those innocent days

When they’d spend their time drinking Coca-Cola

And a jacket was part of the outfit!

Oh, how I miss those days of yesterday!

To those days… how I wish I could return.

When they’d throw a log on the fire

And a dagger was the weapon of choice.

Oh, how I miss those days of yesterday!

And now we’re all committing illegal sex acts on planes, I guess? You got me. Apparently, Pulido’s dias de hoy are a lot weirder than those dias de ayer.

Let’s face the facts: Nobody really did that much digging into this guy’s personal life when he announced that he was interested in entering Texas politics, because of course the Democrats didn’t. Pulido might not be a household name for most of us, but he’s a mega-star in the Tejano music scene.

Think of what Modest Mouse or Wilco would be to aging New York City hipsters with a trust fund and too many pairs of Adidas shell toes. If those bands’ lead singers (yes, I know their names are Isaac Brock and Jeff Tweedy, and yes, I own a pair of Adidas shell-toes — but no trust fund!) were to announce their intention to flip a red Staten Island seat blue, nobody would care that both men have done enough drugs to clear out several Rite-Aids. (And yes, I also know that Tweedy is now sober. In short, I’ve wasted too many hours browsing Pitchfork.)

Similarly, nobody decided to look into Pulido’s background — which appears to now be a problem, since while everyone loves a good rehab comeback story, nobody feels quite the same way about serial perverts walking the straight and narrow.

Call it hypocrisy, but people feel more comfortable with people who used to swallow a handful or two of Vicodin than with pornhounds who portrayed themselves as criminal sex perverts in a music video for a song that had almost nothing to do with that.

A Democrat-funded poll last September found Pulido behind Rep. De La Cruz by three points. If she wants to increase that margin exponentially, she should buy television spots featuring “Dias de Ayer” in its entirety, with the words “this is the freak I’m running against” superimposed on the video. If that lead isn’t double-digits by the end of the week, the people of Texas’ 15th Congressional District have lost their ever-loving minds.

Of course, that’s part of the problem. This is what Democrats’ new blood looks like — the best they’ve got. They’re freaks, libertines, and perverts. It’s what happens when your ideology is revolutionary and anchors outside of reality; eventually the executors of that ideology revolt their way outside of reality themselves, which is when people like this start showing up.

The fact that Pulido was referred to as moderate is extremely telling about the current state of the Democrat establishment. What’s scary is that there’s probably worse to come.

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